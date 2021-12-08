Drawing on the Christmas movie "It's a Wonderful Life," LSU President William Tate IV challenged Baton Rouge's business community Wednesday to envision a world without universities and a capital city without LSU.

It would be a world without oil refineries, seat belts, vaccines and more, he explained. Tate made the comparison in a speech to the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge, as he told community members that LSU has the potential to be a world-class research institution, but that it needs both the Legislature and the state's philanthropic community to support it.

Tate likened many community members' relationship to LSU with the child development milestone of "parallel play" — when children play alongside each other but do not engage each other. Many people attend LSU sporting events and cheer for the Tigers, but do not engage directly with the university, he said.

+4 A 300,000-year-old child is helping this LSU professor study the origins of humanity When recreational cave explorers stumbled upon fossils on the surface of the Rising Star caves in South Africa, they unknowingly introduced ar…

"What I would like to propose to you is that if the state of Louisiana is to attain the highest and optimal level for its people, then we must move beyond the state of parallel play," Tate told hundreds of audience members on Wednesday. "And it's important to us to engage in cooperative partnerships that advance an agenda that allows for our people here to flourish."

His comments came a week after LSU hired Brian Kelly as its new football coach and inked a $95 million-plus, 10-year deal that will make him the highest-paid football coach at a public university in the nation. Kelly's salary will come from private funds from sports boosters and self-generated funds within the Athletic Department — not the academic side of campus.

On the academic side, Tate said LSU's Baton Rouge campus received $166 million in research contracts this year to study fields ranging from cancer to counterterrorism research. Those research dollars have a 3-to-1 economic multiplier effect, he said, and led to a $500 million economic impact for Louisiana this year, he said.

But Tate said more is possible.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

He described five areas where he wants LSU to focus in the future, adding that the state needs better tax policies to compete with the likes of Texas and Florida. The disciplines that Tate most wants to grow at LSU include coastal sciences, cybersecurity, cancer research, agriculture and energy.

"We should aspire to be the best coastal science program in the world," Tate said, drawing applause from the room as he spoke about the need to protect Louisiana from future hurricanes and storms.

He said a cybersecurity focus would be a nod to LSU's history as a military school; cancer research could help to examine the state's high cancer rates; agriculture research is part of LSU's core mission; and energy research can help prepare the state for a coming transition in where energy comes from. LSU needs to be at the forefront of carbon-capture research, he said.

"Our collective challenge is to ensure that LSU endures as a symbol of truth-seeking, empathetic action and courageous acts," Tate said. "All of us have been entrusted to avoid a dreaded obituary like the one in my favorite newspaper in the year 2050, The Advocate, my favorite newspaper -- I've learned to love it."

LSU Health chancellor suspends dean under investigation, in latest reshuffling The chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans suspended the dean of the dental school while officials investigate more than 20 c…

He read out a hypothetical death notice for the university in 2050, beginning with: "Today we mourn the death of an old friend, LSU." He warned of the university shriveling up and dying with humanities programs being cut, donors failing to step up and legislators focusing on pet projects aimed at their own interests.

"My friends, LSU is a special place, six months of observation confirm that," Tate said as he ended his speech to a standing ovation, without taking questions. "However, we will only be as good as our collective behavior, and that's two ways. It's imperative for us to move beyond parallel play."