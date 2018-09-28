Longtime political strategist Mary Matalin got into an argument with an audience member Friday at a public radio luncheon when Matalin defended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman stood up and countered “I believe her!”

Matalin was the the keynote speaker at the lunch for WRKF. While she was being interviewed by local broadcasting veteran Cyril Vetter, she defended Kavanaugh and referenced their time working together in the George W. Bush administration.

John Kennedy says he'll vote for Kavanaugh; vote on Senate floor delayed WASHINGTON — Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy will vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying he believes the judge's denials of…

Matalin said she was worried that the country had lost its way and has forgotten about the importance of the presumption of innocence. She expressed her anger over recent accusations of sexual wrongdoing that were aired Thursday during a senate judiciary committee hearing for Kavanaugh.

But after Matalin made that proclamation, a woman near the back of a Crowne Plaza ballroom with roughly 550 people in it stood up and shouted back at her.

“I believe her!” the woman shouted in reference to Christine Blasey Ford, who testified Thursday to Congress that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her decades ago when they were teenagers.

“I stand for victims,” the woman from the crowd added.

Matalin stood up from her seat on the stage.

“Does anyone here sit for victims?” Matalin said. “...You think you’re standing with victims by hash tagging? Get over it.”

Matalin added that she believed “something happened” to Ford, but said she does not understand “this type of feminism.” She added that she is concerned about the “demonization” of men.

Later on, at the end of the talk, Matalin said, “I like that you stood up and did that, even though you probably feel disparaged at this point.”

Check back later for more.