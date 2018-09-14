As Hurricane Florence began to inundate parts of North and South Carolina, members from multiple Cajun Navy organizations were at the front lines.

Several videos shared from organizations showed the storm surge flooding coastal areas as the volunteers went searched for people in need.

The group called "Louisiana Cajun Navy" shared a video from early Friday morning as they checked on 911 calls.

The United Cajun Navy departed from Baton Rouge on Wednesday as they went to where Florence was expected to hit hardest.

+5 Cajun Navy heads to Carolinas as Hurricane Florence threatens: 'We go where the weather goes' As Hurricane Florence barreled toward the East Coast with the potential to cause catastrophic damage, the Baton Rouge branch of the Cajun Navy…

"We go where the weather goes, wherever the most help is needed," volunteer Brien McGlynn.

Check back for updates.

Hurricane Florence makes landfall: Collapsed motel, slow storm lingering over North Carolina WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Florence lumbered ashore in North Carolina with howling 90 mph winds and terrifying storm surge early Friday…