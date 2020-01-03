The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 over Highland Road will take a slight new realignment beginning Sunday, as the state begins the last phase of building a new, six-lane overpass there in its project to widen I-10 between Highland Road and La. 73 in Prairieville.
"It's not a big shift, but people get used to doing it a certain way," said Mark Lambert, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development on the project, named On the Greaux.
The project that will widen that 6.5-mile segment of I-10 from four lanes to six lanes began in February 2018 and is expected to be completed in late August this year, Lambert said.
The work will ease traffic flow for a portion of the I-10 commuter route that sees an average of 94,000 travelers each way daily, according to the latest count taken in 2015, DOTD spokesperson Brandie Richardson said.
As part of the work, two overpasses over Highland Road will ultimately be replaced by one overpass, with three lanes each way and wide shoulders on both sides.
The westbound traffic has been traveling on a portion of the new overpass for six or seven months, Lambert said, and the old westbound overpass has been demolished.
Weather permitting, both lanes of eastbound traffic will shift slightly to the left, to also transition to a portion of the new overpass, beginning Sunday, while demolition begins on the old eastbound overpass.
Demolition should take about two weeks, during which crews will be closing Highland Road under the interstate nightly, after 9 p.m., with the roadway reopened each morning.
After the old overpass is taken down, a third and final section of the new, six-lane overpass will be built over Highland Road, one of the last steps in the On the Greaux project.