Sharon Weston Broome and Steve Carter kicked off their final week of campaigning for mayor-president Monday with their first one-on-one debate since advancing to the Dec. 5 runoff, trading jabs and setting up contrasts as they laid out competing visions for the future of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Broome described her first term as "transformative leadership for trying times," touting the passage of the nearly $1 billion MovEBR roads improvement plan and arguing that she immediately went to work upon assuming office to help the city-parish recover from the traumas of 2016.

Carter centered much of his critiques of Broome on the parish's rising homicide rate, noting that when business leaders visit Baton Rouge, the first thing they see on the TV in their hotel room is news of another murder. He said the Baton Rouge Police Department is understaffed and argued that morale was lacking among rank-and-file officers.

Broome attributed the increase in homicides — which recently topped 100 and is on track to shatter previous records — to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and noted that the homicide rate was on a downward trend beginning in 2018. She also said she had full confidence in the work of Police Chief Murphy Paul.

The two candidates face off Saturday after advancing as the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 3 primary. Broome, a Democrat, came just short of winning a second term as mayor-president with 48% of the vote, followed by Carter, a former GOP state representative, at 20%.

The debate was hosted by the Press Club of Baton Rouge and held outdoors at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden. After opening statements, each candidate was given the opportunity to ask their opponent a question.

Carter noted that Broome campaigned in 2016 as the "only candidate that could unify the parish," and asked how she could still claim that mantle while challenging the incorporation of the proposed city of St. George and "enabling racial and political tensions to further divide our community."

Broome responded that "being a unity candidate does not mean you have to take a backseat to challenging issues," and said that if the St. George organizers want to stand-up a city of that size, they need to prove that they have the plans to do so.

Broome asked Carter what he's done to address disinvestment, especially in north Baton Rouge. Carter responded that he "enjoys bringing people together," and later acknowledged that he's still working to understand the issues residents living north of Florida Boulevard face.

When asked to identify the chief distinction between them and their opponent, Carter said he's not afraid to take on challenges, and said Broome walked away from supporting education legislation while they both served in the Legislature because it was too controversial.

“The difference is that I’m willing to take on challenges. I’m willing to get my hands dirty,” Carter said. “I’m not going to run away from the problem.”

Broome disputed Carter's recollection, and said that the main difference is that she's an "independent free thinker," not a "proxy for people who have a predisposed agenda," adding that she is "unbought and unbossed."

She needled Carter for failing in the Legislature to carry initiatives like the gas tax across the finish line. "They gave you the ball, Steve, to get the gas tax done, but you didn't get it done," Broome said. "I get things done."

On economic development, Carter said Baton Rouge needs to clean up its act with regard to litter, blight and crime in order to attract new businesses. He also said that the Pennington Biomedical Center is "one of the best kept secrets in America" and suggested focusing additional resources on growing the hospital district.

Broome said she was proud of her administration's partnership with eBay on its Retail Revival program, the expansion of an Amazon distribution center in Baton Rouge, and the public-private partnerships that brought Oceans Behavioral Health and Ochsner Baton Rouge to the long-neglected development at Howell Place.

The debate's moderator, public radio's Jim Engster, asked each candidate who they voted for in last year's gubernatorial race and this year's presidential election, and both candidates said they stuck to their respective parties. Broome said she voted for Gov. John Bel Edwards and Joe Biden, while Carter said he voted for Eddie Rispone and Donald Trump.

When asked to identify their opponent's greatest strengths and weaknesses, both candidates said the other's strengths are that they are nice, good people.

When it comes to weaknesses, Carter said that Broome's record speaks for itself, adding that "the crime situation is out of control."

Broome, meanwhile, said that Carter "knows very little about city-parish government and its operations."

