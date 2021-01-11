The official charged with overseeing the maintenance of East Baton Rouge Parish's drainage infrastructure and litter abatement efforts has quit.

Kyle Huffstickler resigned last week after serving as the city-parish's maintenance director since 2017.

His departure comes just days before Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to give her annual state of the city address, where she's expected to outline her second-term priorities.

With more than 250 employees, the department of maintenance is tasked with a sprawling portfolio of public works responsibilities, including removing debris from canals, repairing storm drains, cutting grass on municipal properties and cleaning up litter.

Huffstickler, who could not be reached for comment Monday, previously served as the city-parish's landscape superintendent.

A spokesperson for Broome said that going forward, Reginal Brumfield, the supervisor of the street maintenance division, will serve as interim director of the department while a search for his replacement is conducted.

Kelvin Hill, the assistant chief administrative officer overseeing drainage issues in Broome's administration, said that "anytime you have a vacancy in an organization, its always good to sit down and reflect on how you're structured, how you're organized and look for opportunities to improve."

