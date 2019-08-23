The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge is selling tickets for its annual prayer breakfast to be held in September.
Promoted as the “Annual CommUNITY” Prayer Breakfast, the event will be held at the Catholic Life Center on Sept. 12 at 7 a.m. The deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 5.
First held in 1987, the prayer breakfast theme for this year is “BR Healing: Naming our Story.”
The event's keynote speakers include Bishop Michael Duca of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge and Thich Dao Quang (Thay), abbot of Tam Bao Buddhist Temple. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and other local leaders will also attend.
“In Baton Rouge, we live under the shadow of trauma,” said Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, executive director of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. “As we pray for healing, we begin with the naming of our times – our story in Baton Rouge.”
McCullough-Bade said she hopes the whole year will be focused on the importance of communities listening not only to each other, but their neighbors.
“There are over 650 congregations in our parish,” McCullough-Bade said. “If every congregation would take care of their own flock, and a few of their neighbors, we’d really have it covered.”