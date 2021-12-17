A private insurer has agreed to take on roughly 30,000 policies from two homeowners insurance carriers taken over by the Louisiana Department of Insurance in November after going belly-up in Hurricane Ida's aftermath.

The agreement spares most customers who received coverage with the two insolvent carriers — Access Home Insurance Co. and State National Fire Insurance Co. — from having to search for a new carrier.

The name of the new insurer won't be disclosed until the 19th Judicial District Court approves the transaction, according to a Wednesday press release from the department.

“The assumption of the policies is great news,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon wrote in a prepared statement. “Most policyholders will not need to worry about finding new coverage. Their policies will automatically transfer to the new insurer on the same rates and terms as Access Home and State National Fire offered.”

Louisiana's top insurance regulator seeks court-ordered take-over of failing insurers after Ida losses Two regional insurance companies are facing insolvency due to Hurricane Ida losses, prompting Louisiana’s insurance commissioner to seek a gov…

Seven insurers expressed interest in taking on the orphan policies, and three submitted formal bids to the receiver, in what the press release described as "a sign of resiliency in the Louisiana insurance market."

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Beginning on Dec. 1, as policies come up for renewal each month, they will be re-written using the new insurer's rates and policy forms. Customers who had been with the two insolvent carriers for more than three years will retain their protection under Louisiana's unique three-year consumer protection statute.

The new insurer will have the option not to renew policyholders who had been with the two carriers for less than three years in keeping with the limits of Louisiana’s three-year law. Those customers may need to find new coverage.

The Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association is responsible for claims from Hurricane Ida and any other events prior to Dec. 1. The new company will cover any insurance claims made on or after Dec. 1.

Any Access Home or State National Fire customer with questions about an insurance claim with a date of loss before Dec. 1 should contact LIGA at 225-277-7151 or go to https://www.laiga.org/. LIGA can pay claims of up to $500,000 per policyholder.

+6 Louisianans face endless insurance adjusters in Ida's aftermath: 'I feel like I have PTSD' Peggy Honoré paid her insurance premiums on-time, every month for more than a decade, but in the months after Hurricane Ida tore the roof off …