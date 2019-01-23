VACHERIE — St. James Parish Council on Wednesday ratified land use restrictions for a proposed $9.4 billion Formosa Chemical plant slated for a poor, rural section of the parish where residents have complained about an onslaught of new industrial development.

After about a month of negotiations, parish government and FG LA LLC attorneys brought forward conditions for the Formosa subsidiary to locate on 2,400 acres near the Welcome community on St. James' west bank.

The approval clears one major hurdle for a project Gov. John Bel Edwards, Parish President Timmy Roussel and other officials have welcomed as an important economic development win for the state.

The new agreement requires training and hiring preferences for parish residents, air monitoring, beautification projects and other conditions.

The complex, which still needs an important air permit to start construction, would bring 1,200 permanent jobs and thousands of temporary construction jobs.

Critics had called for a delay in the vote after news emerged last week that Formosa had agreed to a major fine in Texas over a spill of plastic pellets into local waterways, the same kind of pellets the complex on the Mississippi River will make.

The land use negotiations were prompted after critics appealed the Parish Council's decision last year to approve a key land use approval for the project. Through an ordinance denying that appeal Wednesday, the council approved the new jobs, training and environmental monitoring requirements.

All five members of the seven-member council present Wednesday backed the ordinance. Council members Eddie Kraemer and Vondra Etienne-Steib were absent.

Opponents promised an appeal to state court.

This story will be updated.