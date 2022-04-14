A state commission is considering holding current and former Louisiana State Police officials in contempt for their handling of the appeal of a trooper who was fired for publicly criticizing the agency and leaking documents about troopers beating Black motorists.
Lawyers for Carl Cavalier said State Police are stonewalling their requests for evidence as he appeals his punishments. And they argued the lack of cooperation is part of a larger effort cover up details of the beatings, including body cameras that were turned off and phones that were "scrubbed" of call histories and text messages.
Cavalier was set to appear Thursday before the State Police Commission in Baton Rouge to appeal a five-week suspension he was given last year for publishing a book under a pseudonym. But the hearing was delayed until July because former State Police head Col. Kevin Reeves and recently-retired Major Jason Turner — who headed the agency’s criminal investigations and found troopers didn’t break the law in Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest, according to an investigator — didn’t show up to the hearing, despite getting subpoenaed.
State Police also didn’t turn over a slew of internal text messages and emails Cavalier’s attorneys hoped to use as evidence, Jill Craft, one of those lawyers, told the panel in a tense hearing. She asked that Reeves, Turner and the agency be held in contempt for failing to heed subpoenas for that evidence.
“Frankly, I’m a little shocked, with all the press reports of phone wiping, that they would be so lax about this,” Craft said. “I don’t think because they’re state police they get a pass for not complying with a lawful order.”
“Why they’re not here, I have no idea,” she added.
Lt. Melissa Matey, a State Police spokesperson, said Reeves and Turner are both retired from LSP. She said the agency turned over "many of the requested documents" Cavalier's attorneys requested, but didn't have time to comb through all of the nearly 12,000 items that might have matched their request.
"Transparency is at the forefront of not only these hearings, but to the citizens of Louisiana in all cases," Matey said.
Instead of hearing Cavalier’s case, the commission put it off until July. Its members said they would decide in May whether Reeves, Turner, and current State Police leaders should be held in contempt for missing the meeting.
Craft said her team was seeking documents from a list of witnesses, among them Reeves, Turner, Gov. John Bel Edwards and current State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis. Craft asked for texts and emails from the witnesses that included terms like “cover up,” “excessive force,” “book,” “retaliation,” “assault” and others.
When commission members asked why the messages weren't turned over, State Police Attorney Gail Holland told them the agency didn’t have enough time to review all the emails and didn’t have the technological ability to review the texts requested.
“It was a lot,” she said.
An attorney for Reeves, Lewis Unglesby, did not return a request for comment. Turner also did not return a request for comment.
Cavalier’s case has been in limbo since last year. As details trickled out about how Greene died after a brutal 2019 encounter with troopers in the Monroe area, he published a fictional book under a pseudonym, based on his experiences as a Black man and law enforcement officer in Louisiana.
He also leaked internal State Police records about the Greene case and publicly criticized the agency in media interviews.
He was given a five-week suspension for violating State Police policies by publishing his book. Later, Cavalier was fired for speaking out about the Greene case.
Cavalier is currently not working as a trooper while he awaits a separate appeal on his firing set for October.
Cavalier is one of several troopers or employees not directly involved in Greene’s death to face discipline over alleged leaks or policy violations for statements related to the Greene case or excessive-force allegations against Monroe-area troopers.
Some state lawmakers criticized the agency for disciplining "leakers" more harshly than the troopers involved in Greene's death.
Trooper Chris Hollingsworth died in a one-car crash in 2020, hours after learning he would be fired for his role in Greene’s death. Trooper Kory York was given a 50-hour suspension for dragging Greene by his shackled feet before he died.
Thsoe critics have said the discrepancy in discipline is undermining State Police efforts to restore public trust by rooting out racist behavior and holding troopers accountable for misconduct. Among those measures is a $1.5 million external review by a private firm, which Davis announced last month.
Through a series of explosive hearings before a panel in the Louisiana House, public pressure has mounted in recent weeks for Davis to clamp down on misconduct related to Greene’s death. As the Union Parish District Attorney announced plans to convene a grand jury looking at Greene’s death, the agency said Davis would put his second-in-command, Lt. Col. Doug Cain, on paid leave while the agency probes the alleged wiping of his work phone.
In one of those combative committee hearings, Reeves denied allegations of a coverup during his tenure at State Police.