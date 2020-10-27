Residential trash and recycling services will begin at 4 a.m. Wednesday in East Baton Rouge Parish due to Hurricane Zeta, city-parish officials have announced.
And the city-parish's trash contractor, Republic Services, will not return for any missed pickups so officials are stressing that residents place garbage cans and recycling bins curbside Tuesday night.
Hurricane conditions from Zeta are expected to reach Louisiana's coast late Wednesday, forecasters said.
Dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are possible in southeast Louisiana.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Tropical Storm Zeta was entering the Gulf of Mexico on its path toward landfall in Louisiana. The most recent track shifted slightly east, putting it closer to the Louisiana/Mississippi border.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome signed a parish-wide Emergency Disaster Declaration Monday night which allows the city-parish to activate any necessary emergency protocols and request resources to address any potential effects from the storm system.
Sand and sandbags are available at the following locations in the city-parish:
- BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds; 16072 Airline Hwy.
- BREC Alsen Park; 601 Old Rafe Mayer Rd.
- BREC Cadillac Street; 6117 Cadillac St.
- BREC Doyles Bayou Park; 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
- BREC Flannery Road Park; 801 S Flannery Rd.
- BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park; 1702 Gardere Ln.
- BREC Lovett Road Park; 13443 Lovett Rd.
- BREC Memorial Stadium; 1702 Foss St.