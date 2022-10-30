Two supporters of the city of St. George are vying to represent the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish on the school board.
District 6 candidates Jill Dyason, the longest serving member of the school board, and Nathan Rust, a father of two children attending Baton Rouge schools, each say their support for the movement that was born from of a desire to break the area away from the school system will not prevent them from working on behalf of all children in the parish while the challenge to St. George’s incorporation plays out in court.
Dyason, a 61-year-old who joined the board in 2001, came under criticism for signing a 2019 petition to put St. George's creation before voters. She said at the time that she signed the petition only to let the people decide. Dyason voted in favor of the incorporation later that year, she told The Advocate.
“I work for children and families across the district,” said Dyason, executive director of Louisiana Association of Children and Family Agencies. “I have parents and teachers and staff who are across the district that reach out to me regularly because they trust me, because they know I'm honest. I care about all of our children and all of our communities.”
Rust, a 37-year-old managing partner of Prestigious Painting, said he also supports the St. George’s creation but criticized Dyason’s decision to sign the petition while sitting on the school board.
“If somebody is a sitting school board member and signed a petition to break away from the school board, I question what that says about their own belief in that system and what that says about them as a board member,” Rust said.
It could be years before the St. George case is settled, which is why Rust said he decided to challenge Dyason with the intention of bringing fresh ideas to the school board.
“I am concerned and tasked to do the best with the system and the tools we have now,” Rust said. “A lot can happen in four years or eight years to educate kids, not just in my district, but kids across the system.”
Rust has felt frustrated with the school system since his children, one in kindergarten and one in third grade, began attending, so he decided to run for the school board.
Dyason came to the board as a parent of two public schoolchildren upset about long bus rides pervasive in those days when a desegregation case, finally settled in 2007 after 51 years in federal court, was still raging. During her 21 years, Dyason has fought doggedly for more schools and more educational programs and funding for her suburban corner of Baton Rouge.
Experience is a key message for both candidates.
Dyason views her decades of service on the school board as an asset that allows her to get things done for District 6, while Rust said the entire board needs to be shaken up in order to bring fresh ideas to the school system.
“There’s a push for reform and a push to bring new leaders to the table,” Rust said. “Over and over from parents and teachers across the parish I’ve heard that we need new representation across the board, not just in our district.”
Dyason pointed to a list of recent accomplishments she helped to spearhead, including the creation of a literacy department and the soon-to-be-announced opening of a gifted pre-kindergarten class at Shenandoah Elementary. Her experience on the board and connections within the community allows Dyason to get things done, she said.
Electing a new person to the board without her experience would halt the momentum of further initiatives that are in the works, Dyason said.
“I am as passionate today as I was on Day One, but I also now have valuable proven experience and knowledge,” Dyason said. “I feel very sure that District 6 does not need a learning curve right now. We need someone who can keep that momentum going.”
Rust is Dyason’s first serious challenger since she took office in 2001. The first time Dyason faced a contested election was in 2018 when Tammy Dabadie shut her campaign down two months before Election Day, allowing Dyason to cruise to victory.
But Dyason now faces a fight for her political survival. Rust has received backing from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s political action committee, FuturePAC. The PAC endorsed Dyason in 2018.
Rust said he hopes to bring a greater sense of urgency to the issues faced by the school system and wants to address literacy rates and poor resource allocation by the school system.
Dyason said she wants to continue her focus on literacy and school safety across the system.
“I know our district,” Dyason said. “I’ve been around long enough that I know our challenges, and I know where we can find our successes.”