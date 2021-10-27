A passenger without a seatbelt on died when the car in which she was riding hit the rear of a semi truck that had come to a halt in stalled traffic in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police said.

Nannette Briggs, 77, of Lafayette, was a passenger in a 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser driving eastbound on Interstate 12 near the I-55 interchange shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Facing a line of congested traffic, the car's driver wasn't able to stop in time and hit the rear of the semi truck's trailer with its passenger side, police said. The Toyota traveled off the roadway and overturned after striking the trailer.

The Toyota's driver, whom police did not identify, had on a seatbelt and later received care for moderate injuries at a nearby hospital.

The semi's driver was uninjured, police said.

Authorities did not cite Wednesday's inclement weather that swept through the area east of Baton Rouge as a factor in the crash that took Briggs' life. Heavy rain began falling in the Hammond area shortly after 2:00 p.m.