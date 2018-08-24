As a choir belted out the anthem “Lift High the Cross,” the Rev. Michael Duca waited outside St. Joseph’s Cathedral on Friday afternoon, his red vestments matching the doorway he was about to enter.

But before Baton Rouge’s new bishop could walk through and greet the crowd of more than 700 inside, he took a small mallet and rapped on the door three times. With the knocks, the sixth bishop of Baton Rouge symbolically “took possession of the cathedral” and made his presence known to congregants who were about to pray with him and for him.

Duca was installed as Baton Rouge’s next bishop during a Mass that lasted longer than two hours. New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond escorted Duca to the largest seat on the altar and handed him the same crosier — or staff — that first Baton Rouge Bishop Robert Tracy received when he was installed in 1961. And with that, Duca was no longer the bishop of Shreveport but suddenly the bishop of a population of Catholics five times larger than the flock he had in northern Louisiana.

Our Views: Welcome to Baton Rouge, Bishop Duca Bishop Michael Duca has much work to do as he’s formally installed today to lead the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge, replacing outgoing Bisho…

He told members of the crowd they must be ready to share God’s word with all people, especially those on the fringes and corners of society.

“Without the mission, our faith can become self-serving,” Duca said during his 12-minute homily. “It’s the mission that keeps us healthy. It’s the mission of going out beyond our walls and bringing the love of Christ to those around us.”

Attendees included Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and U.S. Rep. Garret Graves. A sea of bishops from across the region joined the ceremony as well, along with priests, deacons, nuns and other religious representatives. The Rev. Cleo Milano, of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, said in a livestream of the ceremony it was “quite an honor” for Duca to have so many other bishops present for the ceremony.

Monsignor Walter Erbi, who represented the pope’s top diplomat in the United States, read aloud a letter from Pope Francis. The pontiff sent greetings and blessings to Baton Rouge and proclaimed Duca’s “proven qualities of mind and heart” to be the Capital City’s next bishop. A church bell pealed while Erbi read it.

+18 'Hope in the Lord:' Future Baton Rouge Bishop Michael Duca shares motto with new flock Baton Rouge Bishop-designate Michael Duca introduced himself Thursday to hundreds of Catholics across Baton Rouge by telling them his motto is…

Baton Rouge Bishop Emeritus Robert Muench told the assembly he was “most honored” to welcome Duca to “this historic and majestic cathedral dedicated to St. Joseph.” The religious community here was founded in 1792 and the church building's cornerstone dates to 1853.

St. Joseph is Duca’s favorite saint.

The invitation-only ceremony was packed, with little pew space remaining 45 minutes before the Mass even began. Twelve yellow and blue banners hung from the cathedral’s ceiling, while red roses and white lilies adorned the altar. Two buses dropped of scores of people, and police officers directed downtown drivers to keep space open around the cathedral.

Duca, a native of Dallas, spoke little about himself or his own accolades at his installation Mass Friday or at a prayer service Thursday night. The 66-year-old bishop was ordained a priest in 1978, was an assistant pastor at All Saints, St. Patrick and St. Luke in Dallas before becoming Southern Methodist University’s chaplain and the diocesan vocations director for nine years. Duca studied canon law in Rome from 1994 to 1996 before he became the rector of his alma mater seminary.

He then became bishop of Shreveport.

+36 New BR bishop on his priestly calling, Shreveport and stamping out church sex abuse SHREVEPORT — Walk into a Roman Catholic church in this north Louisiana city along the Red River and ask a parishioner, a nun, a priest, a secr…

Duca focused on messages of the Bible during his sermons. On Friday, he referenced the moment most hope to experience when they die, in which God tells them, “well done, good and faithful servant.”

But Duca said attending Mass faithfully — while admirable — was not the only path to achieving that goal. He reminded Mass attendees that Jesus asked them to feed the hungry, welcome immigrants and visit prisoners. And he signaled his desire for inclusiveness with readings Friday in Spanish, French and English. The Thursday prayer service included prayers in Vietnamese and German, as well. He called on the congregation to become more Christlike.

His words were similar to the message from “Lord, Whose Love in Humble Service,” a song the full choir sang acapella before the Mass began. The song asks God to help Christians show their “love in living deeds.”

The new bishop also showed his willingness to address the church’s shortcomings in protecting victims of sexual abuse. A recent Pennsylvania grand jury report found that, over a number of decades, more than 300 predator priests there abused more than 1,000 victims, while church bishops and other leaders covered up the wrongdoings. Duca testified at a civil trial in the 1990s about an abusive priest in Dallas who has since been criminally convicted of sexually abusing minors.

+13 Incoming BR Bishop Michael Duca: I accepted appointment with 'no reservations' The next bishop of Baton Rouge told members of his future flock Tuesday that they must recognize the oneness of the church, emphasizing — in S…

“We, as a church, need to be better at protecting the innocent,” Duca said Friday. At both the Mass and prayer service, attendees offered special intentions for victims of abuse from clergymen.

In addition to delivering his own homily, Duca consecrated the host that Catholics believe becomes the true body and blood of Christ. He gave out communion from the front of the church, while other priests gave out communion from the back.

As Duca recessed down the aisle and made his way out of the cathedral, the attendees broke into applause. He smiled, turned to his left and to his right, and he raised his hand and delivered blessings for each person in the pews.