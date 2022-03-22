A use-of-force expert for Louisiana State Police who reviewed footage of Ronald Greene’s arrest called the troopers’ actions “torture and murder,” while several current and former State Police officials described to lawmakers a brutal arrest and coverup that should have resulted in arrests.
The testimony Tuesday before a new state House panel probing the incident stood in sharp contrast to that given by some current and former State Police brass, who have sought to justify the actions of the troopers who brutalized Greene and downplayed the notion of a whitewash. Last week, for instance, former Superintendent Kevin Reeves insisted there was no cover-up of the incident, and disputed that troopers murdered Greene, a Black barber from the Monroe area who led police on a high-speed chase.
In a marathon hearing that lasted nearly eight hours, lawmakers accused Lt. Col. Doug Cain, the current second-in-command, of dodging questions from the panel.
Cain confirmed he was facing an internal affairs investigation into his request to have IT staff wipe his work cell phone in 2020, the year after Greene’s death, when public scrutiny of the case began to mount. Cain declined to answer any questions about the phone-wiping incident, citing the investigation, but denied any wrongdoing. The probe into the phone-wiping began earlier this month, as the legislative panel was beginning its work, leading lawmakers to wonder aloud whether current Superintendent Lamar Davis ordered the probe opened to avoid answering questions publicly about the decision to clean Cain’s phone.
Davis promised to provide lawmakers with the results of the investigation. He also said he didn’t disagree that some troopers involved in Greene’s death may need to be fired, but said it would “not be prudent” to start another internal investigation while the FBI and federal prosecutors are probing the case. State Police already completed an internal probe that resulted in relatively lenient punishments for some troopers, in the eyes of state lawmakers.
Sgt. Scott Davis, a use-of-force expert at State Police who said he reviewed the Greene footage as part of a broader review of cases where troopers used force, said he thought the case should have resulted in arrests. He told Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Baton Rouge, that he thought the death amounted to “torture and murder.”
At one point, Davis noted, body camera footage shows a trooper pressing into Greene’s back, and his foot kicking up. He said the footage recalled the police killing of George Floyd, which led to the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges.
Former State Police Sgt. Albert Paxton, who investigated the troopers’ actions in the incident, said his superiors didn’t support a criminal case against the troopers, despite the fact that several troopers were caught on camera brutally beating, tasing and shackling Greene. In addition, Paxton said one of the troopers, Lt. John Clary, withheld body camera footage from him.
Lt. Scott Brown, Paxton’s former supervisor, said he raised concerns to Reeves a couple weeks after the incident in 2019, as the two drove back from a golf tournament. Reeves responded that “we’re not going to arrest troopers for turning their cameras off,” Brown recalled.
“I think he trusted my opinion,” Brown said. “But I think he also trusted the opinion of others.”
Brown said he thought the District Attorney could have charged the troopers involved with a wide array of crimes, ranging from obstruction of justice to negligent homicide to malfeasance in office to battery. But when he raised that possibility to State Police officials in the weeks after Greene’s death, he said they pressured him and his investigators to let it go.
Of the troopers involved in the incident, Chris Hollingsworth, who was later recorded bragging to a colleague that he “beat the ever living f----” out of Greene, was never arrested but was fired in 2020 after admitting to hitting Greene in the head with a flashlight. He died in a single-car crash shortly after learning of his firing.
Clary, who Paxton said lied to him about not having body camera footage of the incident, was cleared of allegations that he hid the footage. He was not punished.
Master Trooper Kory York was hit with a 50-hour suspension, handed down by Reeves on the same day that Reeves announced his retirement last fall. A number of lawmakers and advocates have panned that punishment as too weak.
Dakota DeMoss was fired as part of a wider misconduct probe that included his actions in Greene’s arrest.
The first witness called by the House panel Tuesday was a technology staffer, Triet Le, who handled the wiping of phones. Le said he wasn’t aware of any policy about retaining information on cell phones. He said he was simply following orders from Cain, Reeves and former chief of staff Mike Noel, all of whom asked him to have their phones decommissioned in 2020.
It’s not the first time that ranking State Police officials have allegedly destroyed potential evidence amid a probe. In 2017, investigators found former State Police Superintendent Mike Edmonson deleted text messages on the eve of his retirement as the agency investigated four troopers for a side trip to Las Vegas that Edmonson had allegedly approved.
Noel told lawmakers he turned his phone in when he retired in the summer of 2020, and that he thought everything was done properly. He also said he didn’t know of any policy about cell phones during his time at the agency.
Noel also confirmed he abruptly withdrew his name from confirmation as head of the Gaming Control Board last year because members of the Legislative Black Caucus weren’t happy with his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards.