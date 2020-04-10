Coronavirus file photo stock of hospital

Louisiana's health care providers are set to receive $475 million in immediate financial relief from the federal government to support healthcare-related expenses or lost revenue attributable to the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure uninsured Americans can get testing and treatment for COVID-19. 

The payments are aimed at supporting providers on the front lines of the pandemic and are part of nearly $30 billion that will be distributed nationwide beginning April 10 by the Department of Health and Human Services. The funds are not loans and do not need to be repaid. 

"This $475 million of HHS funding will help our state’s health care providers keep their doors wide open to our families and neighbors," said Sen. John Kennedy in a press release. "Now isn’t the time to cut care or cut corners."

The funds were made available through the multi-trillion-dollar CARES Act approved at the end of March. 

As a condition to receiving these funds, providers must agree not to seek collection of out-of-pocket payments from a COVID-19 patient that are greater than what the patient would have otherwise been required to pay if the care had been provided by an in-network provider.

The quick dispersal of funds is aimed at providing relief to both providers in areas heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and those providers who are struggling to keep their doors open due to healthy patients delaying care and cancelled elective services.

