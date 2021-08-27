Advocate staff photo by ADAM LAU -- Blake Luminais of Paulina, La. second from left, sandbags with local volunteers to save a home along Dey Say St. in Lutcher on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2012, where water continued to rise in the last day following Hurricane Issac. The National Weather Service was dispatched to assess why floodwaters continue rising in areas of St. James Parish while receding elsewhere in Louisiana. 9/2/12 MAGS OUT / INTERNET OUT/ONLINE OUT/NO SALES/TV OUT/FOREIGN OUT/ LOUISIANA BUSINESS INC./GREATER BATON ROUGE BUSINESS REPORT/225/10/12/IN REGISTER/LBI CUSTOM PUBLICATIONS OUT/ ORG XMIT: LABAT