Summer is coming and with it the familiar buzz and bite of the mosquito. But a swarm of debate has greeted a proposal in two Livingston Parish Council districts to fund a mosquito control program.
Voters in Council Districts 2 and 3 in Denham Springs and Watson will have what officials say is a last chance to vote for an abatement program, with early voting on a May 4 tax proposal beginning this weekend. The outcome is far from certain.
The proposal has drawn months of debate in public forums, gas stations and on Facebook, where friendly disagreement sometimes degenerated into name-calling and accusations that the backers are promoting a form of socialism.
"This is the nastiest group of people I've ever dealt with in my life," said Garry "Frog" Talbert, the Watson-area parish councilman leading the effort to pass the mosquito abatement fee.
Proponents have hired sheriff's deputies to provide security at a community forum planned for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Live Oak High School. Opponents have scheduled a corresponding rally outside the high school to begin one hour before.
Early voting runs from Saturday through April 27, excluding Sunday.
Voters will decide whether to impose a $3 monthly fee to fund a publicly operated, surveillance-based mosquito abatement district. This would be the first parish-level program since voters twice rejected proposals to fund a parishwide district that ran from 2004 to 2015.
Residents in the more rural, eastern areas have roundly rejected tax proposals over the past several years. But the same sentiment could be spreading west.
Talbert and Maurice "Scooter" Keen — a duo some have recently nicknamed "Frog and Skeeter" — began floating the idea of bringing back mosquito abatement in 2017 at the urging, they said, of residents of their suburban districts, including many transplants from Baton Rouge.
The idea hit multiple roadblocks at the parish level, where council members stopped efforts to study a parishwide program although they did provide some funding that Talbert and Keen said they needed to inform the public before the May 4 election.
The district, if successful, would provide service within the Council Districts 2 and 3, excluding the area within the city limits of Denham Springs.
In Livingston Parish today, only some municipalities, including Denham Springs and Walker, spray for mosquitoes, and they do so without a corresponding surveillance and monitoring program.
For the proposed Council Districts 2 and 3 program, a monthly $3 fee would be added to Ward 2 Water bills, raising about $325,000 each year. Officials are also seeking a federally funded grant to buy equipment.
Talbert has said the fee revenue would pay for sampling and testing mosquitoes for disease, educating the public, identifying breeding areas and applying larvicide and insecticide.
He said the district would attend to both nuisance and disease-carrying mosquitoes, and that the agency would provide individual service and bring trucks closer to those houses far away from the road, if those residents request it.
"Don't tell me you can't get your money's worth," Talbert said of his critics. "Be honest about your reason for voting against it."
Talbert's insistence on pushing a mosquito proposal for the third time since 2012 is a major reason people started opposing this measure, said Shannon Sloan, a vocal opponent of the proposal who also is running for Council District No. 3, the seat held by Keen, this fall.
"People see Talbert as a bully and want to stand up to him," Sloan said. "People are mad that they haven't listened, because it's time number three."
Some people are expressing fears about the chemicals that would be sprayed could damage their health. They compare this to the seemingly minimal risk of contracting West Nile virus, the primary justification for a surveillance-based program. Livingston Parish averages about three cases of West Nile virus reported each year from 2002 to 2016, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
"I think more people are dying from Big Mac's than mosquitoes," said Jeff Gill, an opponent of the tax.
Other opponents from rural areas say mosquito spraying simply won't help them because their homes are too far from the spray trucks.
Among those concerned is Darlene Thomas, who is diabetic and has begun growing an organic garden to improve her health. She doesn't want the chemicals, some of which are harmful in large doses, to land on her turnip greens, lettuce and garlic.
"There's a whole lot of chemicals going on in this world. I can't stop every one of them, but I am so, so opposed to this," she said. "If I have to stand in the street to keep them from spraying my ditch, that's what I'm going to do."
Dawn Wesson, a professor studying entomology at Tulane University, said mosquito control opponents are overstating the power of the chemicals and discounting the danger of mosquito-borne disease.
"As long as the work is done as in a prescribed legal fashion, all these chemicals are legally regulated," she said. "Studies show it is very safe and that exposure levels are quite low."
She pointed to an article by scientists at Montana State University and published in 2006 in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives that describes a risk assessment for West Nile virus compared to the insecticides used to manage mosquitoes. The risk of West Nile virus exceeded the risks associated with exposure to the insecticides, the article says.
That calculus is obvious to Jamie Seal, who lives with his wife and two sons in the Denham Springs area.
"I just want it (mosquito abatement) overall for safety in the area we live," Seal said. "We spend $3 on a whole lot less, as far as having an impact on our community."