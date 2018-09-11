More than six decades after her own high school graduation, Sister Helen Prejean returned to her alma mater on Tuesday and told current students about lessons she's learned and the tenets of her Catholic faith that have propelled her to advocate on behalf of an often forgotten population — inmates sitting on death row.

Prejean grew up in Baton Rouge and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1957. She spent years teaching in Catholic schools but now devotes her life to social justice issues, becoming a leading advocate for the abolition of the death penalty both in Louisiana and across the nation.

That devotion and expertise is something that anyone — man or woman — can achieve, Prejean told the roughly 1,100 students of St. Joseph's who gathered Tuesday afternoon to hear her speak. The all girls Catholic high school is celebrating its 150th anniversary in Baton Rouge with a series of speakers throughout this school year.

"When I was in high school, even when I went to college, it wasn't really awakened in me. It hadn't come alive — the spark in me about social justice as an integral part of believing in Jesus," Prejean told her audience. "I guess I thought it was up to God to solve the real big problems of the world."

She said her awakening came when she realized that "it wasn't God's will for people to be poor — that they had a right to strive for what was justly their's and seek to resist the poverty."

That's when she stepped outside of her affluent upbringing and comfortable career and moved into a New Orleans housing project. Then one day she accepted an invitation to exchange letters with a man on death row in Angola, which ultimately led her to attend his execution on April 5, 1984.

"What I saw set my soul on fire — a fire that burns in me now," she said. "Where is the dignity in rendering a human being completely defenseless and taking them out and killing them? Where is the dignity in that?"

She said her experience led her on a spiritual journey that allows her to reconcile outrage at the crimes for which death row inmates are convicted with "standing up for the human dignity even of those who have committed murder."

Prejean is best known for her book "Dead Man Walking" about her experiences as a spiritual adviser in Angola, which became a movie in 1995. She has written a memoir that is set to be released in coming months.

In sharing her story with students, Prejean encouraged them to seek out knowledge in forgotten places and face injustice head on. She talked about cases of people wrongfully convicted because they can't afford a good lawyer — and about what it's like for them living in a society "where you can't get a fair shake."

"Only poor people in this country are selected for death," she said. "Did y'all know that? You must know that."

The students responded with questions of their own.

One asked about the last words of inmates headed for execution. "I love you," Prejean said. "Most want their last words to be words of love."

When another asked about Prejean's biggest challenges, she replied with a smile and pointed to her "sheltered" childhood in Baton Rouge.

"What do you say to politicians who use scripture and religion to justify poor policy?" asked senior Rebecca Herin. The student said growing up Catholic has caused her to question the difference between people who "just go to church" and others who seem to live their religious beliefs.

Herin brought a copy of "Dead Man Walking" and asked Prejean to sign it after the presentation.

Prejean thanked the students for their questions and said later that she hopes the hundreds of young women at St. Joseph's will step into their futures with confidence and conviction.

"First I want them to trust their instincts and conscience," she said after her presentation. "Then know that they have good minds, and be moved to take action — to stand up as a woman and be a leader."