A subsidiary of a Pennsylvania marijuana company has taken control of Advanced Biomedics, the Lafayette-based firm that Southern University picked to run its fledgling medical marijuana growing operations.

Ilera Holistic Healthcare bought out the 68 percent ownership interest in Advanced Biomedics previously held by Carencro businessman Carrol Castille, Southern University officials confirmed Tuesday. The firm is a partnership between Ilera Healthcare, a marijuana grower and dispensary in Pennsylvania, and National Holistic Healing Center, a Washington, D.C. marijuana dispensary.

The firm promised to pay Southern University $2.15 million immediately, and said it had a purchase agreement for a plot of land on Scenic Highway where it plans to build a temporary grow facility.

Advanced Biomedics has been beset for months by delays and infighting, and had made little progress toward beginning operations as one of Louisiana’s two designated growers of medical marijuana. Several board members slammed Castille and lamented the lack of progress. Board member Tony Clayton called the firm under Castille’s ownership a “train wreck.”

The Southern University Board of Supervisors confirmed the sale of the ownership to Ilera Healthcare at a special board meeting Monday afternoon, where the university held its first public update on the program since May. Ilera has marijuana growing and dispensing operations in Pennsylvania. The board approved a resolution acknowledging Ilera’s ownership, though it did not have the ability to approve or reject the sale.

Gregory Rochlin, CEO of Ilera, declined to say how much he paid for the ownership, citing a nondisclosure agreement. Southern attorney Winston Decuir, Jr. said he did not know how much Ilera paid Castille for the ownership.

