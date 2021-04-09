Baton Rouge Community College says it will hold a live, in-person commencement this spring to honor its 2021 graduating class. Last year's ceremonies were held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. Diplomas were distributed via a drive-thru.
The event will be open for graduates and their families in an outside ceremony north of the Bienvenue Student Center at 201 Community College Drive on May 20 at 9 a.m. The festivities will also be livestreamed on the school's social media pages.
“Commencement is one of the most memorable and celebrated moments in a student's life,” BRCC Chancellor Dr. Willie E. Smith said. “Unfortunately, last year the pandemic kept the BRCC community from holding an in-person ceremony. We are excited that we have this opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of our remarkable graduates and celebrate all of their hard work in-person, in a safe environment this year.”
With coronavirus safety protocols still in place, the college will limit the number of guests allowed.
LSU, Southern and FranU previously announced plans to hold their graduation ceremonies in-person. Southern's will be May 14 at 9 a.m. in the A.W. Mumford Stadium. FranU is holding two ceremonies May 15 at the Raising Cane’s River Center in an effort to increase attendance.
LSU's commencement exercises will be held May 7 and May 8. Separately, graduates from May, August and December 2020 will have a separate ceremony just for them on May 14.