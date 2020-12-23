With half of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council set to turn over in January, new and returning members say they're eager to start fresh and move beyond the partisan bickering and racial divides that have so often consumed the parish's governing body.

Those aspirations face their first test on Jan. 2, when the 12-member body is set to pick a Mayor Pro-Tem from among their ranks. The leadership position comes with an $18,000 raise and the power to moderate Metro Council meetings.

The two leading candidates — LaMont Cole and Dwight Hudson — have their differences, but both say they're interested in striking a new, more conciliatory tone on the council. Cole, a Democrat, is Black; Hudson, a Republican, is White.

To win the position, they'll need a seven-vote majority. While the council will again feature seven White Republicans and five Black Democrats, it's unclear how closely council members will hew to their respective party lines.

The Mayor Pro Tem is tasked with temporarily filling in for the mayor-president if they're out of town or become incapacitated, a relatively rare occurrence. The real power of the position comes from moderating council meetings.

The Mayor Pro Tem, as the Metro Council's presiding officer, is tasked with maintaining order — and can unilaterally cut off a public speaker or colleague if their comments are off-topic to the discussion item at hand. That authority often sets the tone and tenor of meetings, and can sometimes cause riffs with the public.

Outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson, for instance, is facing a federal lawsuit from a trio of Black activists who say their First Amendment rights were violated after Wilson expelled them from the council chamber in 2017 for discussing the death of Alton Sterling. The public comments came during an item concerning sewer back-ups.

After 6 runoffs, East Baton Rouge Metro Council will enter 2021 with same power split Republicans maintained their 7-5 edge on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Saturday, retaining three seats after Democrats forced runoffs …

Cole, the former president of the Baton Rouge NAACP, said it's important to keep meetings on-task — but if a resident makes the trek to City Hall to speak their mind, he'll allow them the three minutes of allotted time to be heard.

"I think over the past four years, I've shown myself to be calm under pressure, no matter the situation," said Cole, adding that his experience as a school administrator taught him how manage and work with competing personalities.

Hudson, a real estate broker, said as Mayor Pro Tem he would focus on upholding decorum and making sure meetings are smooth and orderly. He said that council members, on a personal level, are usually respectful and get along, and said he'd work to show that to the public.

"We're the leadership for the Capital City and we don't act like it," Hudson said.

Divided over St. George

The most glaring difference between the two contenders may be their stances on the proposed city of St. George. Hudson, who represents the southeastern portion of the parish, was an early booster of the movement, while Cole is a plaintiff alongside Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome in the lawsuit challenging its incorporation.

The two contenders were part of a brief back-and-forth over the powers of the Mayor Pro Tem back in January when the Metro Council was considering whether to annex several businesses out of the St. George area and into the city of Baton Rouge.

During the public comment period, Donna Collins-Lewis, filling in is as Mayor Pro Tem, determined that discussion of the October election — in which 54% of voters opted to incorporate into St. George — wasn't germane to the discussion at hand, and cut speakers off who brought it up.

Hudson disagreed, arguing the issue of annexation and St. George election were absolutely connected.

"Let me just say this, when it's my turn to speak, I’ll talk about St. George and I’m not going to be stopped," Hudson said.

That prompted an explosive rebuke from Cole: “I’ll tell you what, we better watch how we talk to the ladies up here. That’s for damn sure."

Collins-Lewis later said she felt disrespected by Hudson's insistence on talking about St. George after she deemed it off-topic.

"Sitting in this seat, I deserve to be respected just as if it were Councilman Wilson in this same position," she said, adding that Wilson probably would've thrown the speakers out of the chamber.

Hudson said it was blatantly obvious that the comments were on-topic and said that shutting down any talk of St. George on that item would have been infringing on the open meetings law.