DONALDSONVILLE — Closing in on a construction start in the coming months, the new $29.6 million Ascension Parish courthouse will bring long-awaited expansion and security upgrades, but the future three-story building will cost $4.6 million more to design, engineer and build than what parish officials initially had hoped two years ago.

The total project bill, which is at a minimum 18 percent higher than what was originally estimated, has outstripped what parish government had previously backed for financing for the entire project. The judges, Clerk of Court's Office and Sheriff's Office have agreed to cover the difference out of their own funds, a new cost estimate shows.

Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna, who relies on self-generated fees, is covering the bulk of the cost overrun at $3.2 million.

Safety, space prompt plan for $25 million courthouse in Gonzales; civil filings fees would go up GONZALES — The judges of the 23rd Judicial District and other court officials are eyeing a new Ascension Parish Courthouse, saying overcrowdin…

Representing one of the most significant publicly financed buildings in Ascension, the more than 90,000-square foot building will have eight courtrooms and cost an estimated $27.4 million to build. As a cost-saving measure, only seven courtrooms will be fully finished and trimmed out, Hanna said.

Parish government won't pay for the building's construction, court officials said, but will take ownership responsibility after it is built on East Worthey Street next to the parish Governmental Complex.

At the urging of the judges, the clerk of court and the sheriff, parish government agreed to pursue $25 million in new debt in 2017 to finance the new building. Court officials said then that demands from an increasing docket and troubling security concerns at the existing 16-year old courthouse addition in Gonzales required a whole new building designed from scratch.

One of the major worries has been that the Courthouse Annex on South Irma Boulevard doesn't have a way to sequester prisoners easily and separate them from the judges and other court personnel, who all must use the same back hallways to enter the courtrooms.

+2 Ascension courthouse project inching forward GONZALES — After Ascension Parish and judicial officials spent last year gathering support and lining up funding for a new parish courthouse, …

A $150 increase in fees for lawsuits and $30 increase for other civil court filings are paying off the $25 million debt.

The Legislature approved the increases in 2017, but court officials said this week that as they got into the design of the building, the cost was more than the $20 million to $25 million an initial feasibility study estimated. That study was the basis of the project's financing bond issue.

Judge Jason Verdigets said the court officials tried to model the Ascension courthouse on Livingston's and is actually smaller than that building in the town of Livingston.

"It was just total building prices as things go up," he said of the costs.

The latest construction estimate of $27.4 million came after trimming about $1 million in costs off the bid from builder The Lemoine Co. Another $2.1 million in engineering, architectural, testing and management fees bring the total cost to $29.6 million, new estimates say.

Long-term financing for new Ascension courthouse annex in Gonzales inches forward; court fees may increase GONZALES — Jason Verdigets, senior judge of the 23rd Judicial District Court, said Tuesday the court's judges and other local officials are se…

Gasper Chifici, the courthouse project manager, suggested that the early estimate was too low, noting that architect Grace Hebert, which has experience designing courthouses, told parish officials from the start that the building couldn't be built for $25 million.

"I think had the original price had been reasonably correct, I think it would be about where we are," said Chifici, who became project manager after the feasibility study and finance deal were completed.

Chifici credited the attempts at cost-savings, which included not only the unfinished courtroom but also a type of wall construction expected to bring major savings.

Mike Rice, vice-president of The Lemoine Co., said he could not speak to the past feasibility study but noted all owners start with a number.

"I would think through the final design of everything, they found some things that they need to have and found ways to pay for it and the final budget was ($27.4 million)," Rice said.

Judge recuses himself from Matassa's bribery case, cites work with him on new courthouse GONZALES — Judge Jason Verdigets recused himself Thursday from presiding over the election bribery case against Ascension Parish President Ken…

The significantly higher cost for the courthouse only emerged in public this week as court officials were before the Parish Council in Donaldsonville to seek approval for a maximum construction price of $27.9 million.

The courthouse project has been designed and will be built through a process known as "construction management at risk," in which the architect and contractor work together from the start. The builder agrees to a maximum price upfront.

The $27.9 million maximum price has a built-in contingency that could be returned to the government agencies if it isn't needed.

On Thursday night, Parish Council members had few questions about the increased costs but were in a more congratulatory mood as their vote to back the maximum construction price and for a related agreement with the court officials set the stage for the construction to start.

Later, after the necessary votes, the court officials and council members took a photograph in front of the new courthouse's renderings, which rested on an easel in the council chambers at the historic red brick Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville, Ascension's second, west bank courthouse.

One area of focus from the council Thursday night were the future east bank courthouse's drainage impacts in Gonzales. The building will go up near East Ascension High School, an existing Clerk of Court building, the parish Governmental Complex and medical offices.

In the council meeting, Chifici, the project manager, explained to Councilmen Bill Dawson and Daniel "Doc" Satterlee that a drainage study found that the fill used to raise the bottom floor of the courthouse will be offset by a large, existing pond that is part of the future courthouse property.

Chifici said the pond will be excavated to hold more water. The pond and other drainage works have been shown to improve drainage in the area up through a 100-year rainstorm, Chifici said, though he later said the pond essentially meets the parish's new 25-year storm standard.

Drainage around the courthouse has been a point of concern since last summer. East Ascension Drainage Chairman Dempsey Lambert, who is also a parish councilman, had linked the future courthouse with a delay in new rules that would limit how much dirt can be used to raise homes and businesses — even if the added dirt is mitigated with detention ponds.

He said then the courthouse, which will be near a small ditch, could have to be raised up on dirt more than 3 feet high, a depth that is more than the limit that parish officials were considering then.

Chifici said Thursday the studies now show the courthouse will need dirt piled up, on average, no more than 1.8 feet deep, though some lower areas could require more.

He at that height, the courthouse will be level with East Worthey and the next-door parish Governmental Complex. Chifici said that after agreements are signed and some initial planning happens, demolition and dirt work could begin soon.