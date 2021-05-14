As Cody Jenkins, left, and James Curtis, center, monitor the situation, Richard Jenkins, right in lift, with Brightbox Signs and Service guides the top part of the old sign he just cut with a torch away from the pipe structure while replacing BREC's Burbank Park sign with a new upadated version, left, Thursday March 4, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Cody Jenkins, left, said other replacement signs are pending and this particular project took two days for completion because of the complicated footing for removal of the old sign. Kyle Jenkins was handling the boom duties for removal of the old sign.