ACY — Drivers zip obliviously down La. 22 past Acadian-style homes, metal workshops and dense patches of cypress and tupelo lining the highway’s curving path through southeastern Ascension Parish — unaware of what lies below.

Like so many older state highways in Louisiana, La. 22 sits on an earthen embankment that elevates the road surface above the swampy land in this area just west of the Amite River Diversion Canal.

In Ascension, the August 2016 flood brought attention to an often little-recognized effect of all those elevated highways crisscrossing flood-prone land: These roads can serve as small dams, diverting and even halting natural, overland water flow in times of high water.

With a share of $1.2 billion in federal flood recovery money coming to Louisiana, Ascension Parish officials want to poke proverbial drain holes through one of these man-made bottlenecks along La. 22 in the Acy area. In the process, these officials said, the new openings also would greatly mitigate the flood impact of planned upgrades to Ascension’s Laurel Ridge Levee, upgrades now stalled in court.

"We don't want to do something that's intentionally harmful to somebody else. I mean if we can do something that's regional and do something that has no effect, then that is our first choice,” said Bill Dawson, the Parish Council chairman.

Parish officials and their engineers are proposing a plan to dig two channels under La. 22 and do other excavation in the Acy area, turning the sections of La. 22 that would cross over those future channels into almost three-quarters of a mile of bridges. The digging would also require rerouting part of the Laurel Ridge Levee.

The bridges and the digging, which would happen outside the Ascension levee system, would allow water draining from more northern parts of the Amite River Basin to pass unimpeded under the highway into vast swamps to the south, Ascension engineers say.

The La. 22 work would be part of about $186 million in work that would include the improvements to the Laurel Ridge levee and additional work to the more southerly protection levees for Ascension's Marvin J. Braud Pumping Station.

For months, a $24 million, 4.5-mile extension of the Laurel Ridge Levee has been the subject of public opposition in neighboring Livingston Parish. A state court lawsuit brought in May by that parish’s government has stalled the otherwise permitted project while the two parishes have tried to negotiate a solution.

Officials and residents in Livingston contend the levee extension would protect Ascension at Livingston’s expense, blocking floodwater from entering Ascension but pushing floodwater onto areas outside the levee protection area.

Those claims received a boost from Ascension’s own engineering work. A draft mid-2017 study by HNTB found the extension and other Laurel Ridge levee upgrades would raise water levels in French Settlement by more than half a foot and as much as 2.5 inches to 3.5 inches as far east as the Whitehall and Maurepas areas in a 100-year flood.

But the same engineering firm, HNTB, now says a new analysis with enhanced land surface measurements shows the impact isn’t as great as they originally thought. Also, the proposed channels under La. 22 would lower the flooding impact from the Laurel Ridge and Marvin Braud levee improvements.

Based on this new analysis, which assessed the effect of the channels and levee upgrades altogether, some parts of Livingston would still see a levee-induced water level increase in a 100-year flood but a far smaller one, ranging from 1.2 to 2.6 inches. Flooding in Port Vincent would drop from 1.2 inches to 0 inches, HNTB found.

“It does a big drop in the water surface elevations, so this project altogether would benefit Ascension and Livingston,” Melissa Kennedy, an HNTB engineer and project manager, told the East Ascension drainage board in December.

HNTB reached this conclusion as part of a high-level analysis of possible Ascension projects for the $1.2 billion in flood recovery money expected to come to Louisiana through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Part of the analysis looks at whether any of the projects have a regional benefit, any negative impact on the environment or neighboring communities, and an overall positive benefit-cost impact. All are factors HUD is expected to evaluate.

While HNTB found, for instance, the combination of levee and La. 22 improvements appears to meet those marks, another plan to pump floodwater from Bayou Manchac into the Mississippi River to protect the Spanish Lake, south Baton Rouge and Prairieville areas was found to be too expensive with too little benefit.

The East Ascension drainage board has followed HNTB's recommendations, backing La. 22, the levee upgrades and two other projects as submissions for the future HUD dollars.

But the state, which will oversee the federal recovery program, is stilling waiting on the rules to govern the HUD money and on a key hydrological model of the Amite River Basin expected in March.

It's also not clear what Livingston officials think about the latest analysis. In a recent interview, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said he hadn't yet seen the HNTB analysis and really couldn't comment until his parish's engineers review the findings.

Yet Chris Moody, a lawyer representing Livingston in the levee lawsuit against Ascension, the state and the Pontchartrain Levee District, said local officials, the Governor's Office and the office of Congressman Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, have been looking for a "multi-parish solution."

Moody added that as long as that process is happening, Livingston won't be pushing forward with its lawsuit. He said the suit is an option no one really wants to have to pursue and he is "cautiously optimistic" about a resolution.

"It’s a tough balance. What’s good for one parish is not always good for the other parish," he said. "We’re trying to get a win-win-win.”

