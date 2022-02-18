A Livingston Parish judge sentenced Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher who pled guilty this week to three sex-crime charges, to 41 years in prison for horrific acts that authorities say she committed with her former sheriff's deputy ex-husband.
Cynthia Perkins and her ex-spouse, former Livingston Sheriff's SWAT lieutenant Dennis Perkins, initially faced a total of 150 felony charges including rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child and video voyeurism stemming from a sweeping 2019 child pornography probe.
Cynthia Perkins on Monday struck a deal with prosecutors in the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, pleading guilty to one count each of producing child pornography, second degree rape and mingling harmful substances. Jury selection in her trial was to have started that day.
The 41-year sentence had been agreed upon in plea negotiations, her attorneys said Monday. As part of the deal, she will be required to testify against her ex-husband. Also, she will not be eligible for parole until she enters the 41st year of her sentence.
Judge Erika Sledge handed down the sentence after an hour of fraught testimony from attorneys, Cynthia Perkins' family, Perkins herself and the families of victims in the case.
"To the family of the victims, I can’t imagine what this whole process has been like for you," Sledge told those in the courtroom Friday. "To the juvenile victim, I hope this has given her some sense of closure."