Mourners are expected to gather at the State Capitol today to pay their respects to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards, who died Monday at the age of 93.

The State Capitol will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for public viewing.

Then on Sunday, Edwards' remains will be moved by carriage and honor guard through the streets of Baton Rouge for a little less than a mile to the Old State Capitol.

He’ll lie in repose at the Old State Capitol on Sunday for a private ceremony for family members and close friends.

The four-term governor died Monday of respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years. He had been hospice care for about a week.

