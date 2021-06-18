The passenger count at Baton Rouge's Metro Airport in May was the highest since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with 54,625 passengers passing through.
The airport said Friday the total of 27,696 departing passengers and 26,929 arriving passengers was 78% of the total who passed through the airport in May 2019, according to Transportation Security Administration numbers.
American had 47% of the airport's passengers last month, followed by Delta's 31% and United's 22%.
“We are happy to see that demand reflected in our passenger count, which in turn provides the airlines with justification for increasing seating capacity,” Mike Edwards, the airport's director of aviation, said in a statement.