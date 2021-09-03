Terry Smith is resourceful, but after four days without power in sweltering Baton Rouge summer heat, his patience is waning.

Smith, who lives on Main Street north of Mid City, said he wants to see more utility workers in the neighborhood. Adding to his frustration: Electricity was restored days ago in other nearby areas.

Though Baton Rouge was largely spared severe wind damage and flooding from the storm, some residents are suffering serious aftershocks. Heat index values have climbed above 100 the past few days and public health advisories warned residents to stay hydrated and avoid overexertion.

"You can't sleep. You wake up sweating," Smith said. "The only place to get cool is in the car, but then you need more gas."

Follow Hurricane Ida's path of destruction through Louisiana, with aerial photos and video On the ground in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Ida, people tell stories of panicked rescues, unimaginable loss and dangerously close calls.

The fact that people are spending hours in gas lines despite the abundance of oil refineries in south Louisiana — including the ExxonMobil facility in north Baton Rouge — is pathetic, he said. Across Louisiana, the gasoline distribution system is falling apart due to damaged production facilities, power outages and increased demand.

Smith said one of his neighbors had recently returned home after being hospitalized with COVID — only to face dangerously hot temperatures.

Smith has been spending his days searching for gas and ice, commiserating with neighbors and charging his cell phone with a contraption hooked to his car battery since the cigarette lighter stopped working. To demonstrate, he popped the hood and fished out his phone from beside the battery.

In the house next door, Sharon Porter said she slept with an ice pack last night. She thought about visiting relatives with electricity for a reprieve from the heat, but she worries about COVID spreading in crowded indoor spaces.

She already had to throw out the contents of her fridge, and working from home has been impossible, which could eat into her vacation time.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

A few miles away at the Leo S. Butler Community Center in Old South Baton Rouge, families were taking advantage of the "cooling station" city leaders have opened there. Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman was bustling around Thursday afternoon, keeping things in order.

Allison Gaddy, who lives nearby on Convention Street with her husband and three sons, said she tried to prepare her kids for the possibility of several days without power. She said they all enjoy camping, so grilling and spending time outside is nothing new. But the heat is too much.

"As a mom, we already handle so much pressure every day," she said. "Now having to do it all outside in the heat — laundry, cooking, keeping the family running — that becomes emotionally damaging when there's no end in sight."

However, Gaddy and other residents were quick to point out that things could have turned out a lot worse, especially since the storm drifted east after landfall, passing through Livingston and Tangipahoa instead of Baton Rouge.

Kamry Walker, who works at the community center, has been spending all day helping distribute meals and provide other resources to residents, then going home to a sweltering house. She lives with her mom and grandparents in the Fairfields neighborhood off North Foster Drive.

"The people across the street have lights on," she said, almost in disbelief. "Like I look across the street, and they have lights and air conditioning. But man, it's pitch black over here."

The family has been using their gas stove sparingly because that only makes the house hotter, she said. That means canned tuna, lunchmeat and whatever else requires minimal cooking.

Walker said a cold shower before bed wears off pretty quickly, but waking up at 4 a.m. provides a nice opportunity to wait in line for gas before work.

"It definitely makes you appreciate things even more," she said. "Just sitting in the dark, thinking this is how people used to live. We're basically in survival mode."