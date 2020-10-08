As Louisiana's coastline braces for the impact of Hurricane Delta during the peak of hurricane season, it's important to remember safe and effective ways to operate a generator.

Using a generator incorrectly can result in death, as was seen in Hurricane Laura's death toll. The Category 4 storm, which devastated southwest Louisiana around a month ago, claimed several lives in various parishes by carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.

With Delta's current forecast threatening to bring dangerous levels of storm surge, rainfall and wind to the area recently battered by Laura, here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when using a generator.

Generator safety

-Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage.

-Don't connect your generator directly to your home's wiring.

-Don't plug a portable generator into an electrical outlet in your home or garage.

-Don't overload your generator.

-Don't store gasoline for your generator indoors.

-Read and adhere to the manufacturer's directions for safe operation.