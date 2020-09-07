The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is exploring options that would allow the public to offer live, in-person comments after the coronavirus pandemic upended traditional gatherings and relegated the council to virtual meetings.
The likeliest plan, according to council administrator Ashley Beck, would involve streaming live, public comment from residents gathered at the River Center Library to council members and staff at City Hall.
For the last five months, people interested in offering public comments on items on the Metro Council agenda had to fill out an online form or send an email ahead of time, stifling what is often a lively, interactive forum for residents to air their opinions.
The Metro Council initially agreed to hold off on potentially controversial items, though the duration of the pandemic has complicated that pledge. On Wednesday, for example, the council is expected to vote virtually on whether to settle a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Alton Sterling's five children for $5 million.
The latest hybrid public comment plan — which could be implemented as soon as Sept. 23 — would involve bringing council members, city-parish staff and press back to the Council Chambers with adapted seating arrangements allowing for at least 6 feet of spacing.
Meanwhile, the proceedings would be live-streamed to the third floor of the River Center Library, which can accommodate up to 50 people. The public comments offered there would be live-streamed back to the council chambers.
Masks or face coverings would be required for participants both in the council chambers and at the library, except when speaking.
The option of holding the meeting at an alternate location remains on the table; however, Beck determined it would be logistically difficult and expensive to relocate to another city-parish, BREC or school board facility.
The city-parish also explored holding meetings in the council chambers with some members of the council and public appearing in person and some participating virtually. Beck said that option was not feasible given their available technology.
Beck said the hybrid model will be tested in the coming weeks with the hope of implementing it by the end of September or start of October.