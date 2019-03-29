A corrections officer at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was arrested early Thursday after officials found drugs inside her vehicle.

According to Department of Corrections Ken Pastorick, there was a "shakedown" during Thursday's 5 a.m. shift change at the prison that led to bust.

Crystal Jenkins, 40, of Woodville, Miss., was booked into prison on various drug counts. Heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine and a digital scale were among the items found.

Jenkins worked at Angola since August 2018.

She resigned and confessed to DOC investigators after the drugs were found, officials said.

Earlier this month seven employees at Angola — six correctional officers and a nurse — resigned from their corrections posts and face charges after an investigation found evidence they engaged in inappropriate relationships with inmates, including sex in one case.

