Gov. John Bel Edwards said he's not ready to back up a call to oust LSU President F. King Alexander by the former chair of the state’s top policymakers for public higher education.

Richard Lipsey, a longtime supporter of LSU and one of the richest businessmen in Baton Rouge, pointed to a series of what he called scandals that has hit the headlines over the past few weeks from the suspension of basketball coach Will Wade to the university's involvement in hospital foundation fraud allegations to criticism from the Legislative Auditor for improperly paying a vet school professor who had been disciplined.

He also called for the removal of embattled athletic director Joe Alleva.

“It’s very unfortunate what’s going on there. It’s time we move on,” Lipsey said in an interview. “We don’t really have all the facts, they’re not very transparent. But there have been so many missteps over at LSU. We need to begin the search for a qualified leader.”

Lipsey wrote in a letter posted to the website for a foundation that he started last year and widely emailed the posting: "We call on the new leadership at the LSU Board of Supervisors to quickly remove King Alexander and Joe Alleva form their current positions and replace them with nationally recognized interims while appropriate permanent leadership is selected."

Alexander refused comment Wednesday.

Edwards, a Democrat seeking re-election this year, declined to wade into the controversy on his monthly radio program.

“I’m not prepared to echo what he is saying with respect to the current leadership at LSU, and I’ll just leave it at that," Edwards said when asked about Lipsey's letter.

Lipsey is a “tremendous person” who has done a lot for Louisiana and is a friend, Edwards said. Lipsey was one of the first Republicans who endorsed the Democratic candidate’s bid to become governor in 2015.

It's the LSU Board of Supervisors who hire and fire top leadership at the state's flagship university. A governor selects members of the 16-member board for staggered terms. Edwards' appointees now hold the majority of the LSU Board. But little evidence has percolated out of the cloistered group of supervisors about how much they hold Alexander responsible for the series of events that angers Lipsey. One supervisor, speaking anonymously because only the board chairman has authority to comment publicly, said Lipsey's comments have been discussed by at least some of the board members, but there isn't the sense of a movement to can Alexander. LSU Board Chairman James M. Williams, a lawyer from Metairie who does have the authority to comment, wouldn't do so after Wednesday's board meeting.

Williams referred questions to Jason Droddy, the school’s communications director, who said the university would have nothing to say about Lipsey's call for resignation.

