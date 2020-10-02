A Louisiana state trooper who caused a wreck that left a child and teenager dead in Monroe late Thursday is the son of Col. Kevin Reeves, who heads the agency.
State Police identified the trooper as Kaleb Reeves in a news release Friday morning. He was not injured after rear-ending another vehicle whose two backseat passengers — ages 11 and 18 — were hospitalized but later pronounced dead from their injuries.
The crash is under investigation, though State Police have not said whether Kaleb Reeves has been placed on leave or assigned to administrative duties pending the results of an internal affairs investigation, which is standard procedure for most law enforcement agencies.
Questions about nepotism arose when Kaleb Reeves graduated from the State Police training academy and became a trooper in 2017, around the same time that his father was appointed interim superintendent of the agency. Kevin Reeves promised then that his son would not receive special treatment, and said any decisions about disciplinary action, transfers and promotions would be run through his chief of staff.
Officials have released few details about the circumstances surrounding the crash and possible reasons it occurred, saying only that Kaleb Reeves was driving a marked State Police SUV on his way to investigate another crash when he rear-ended a Kia sedan near U.S. 165 and Ticheli Road in Monroe.
The sedan was traveling in the same direction and same lane. Upon impact, it rotated and struck a large metal signal pole along the rear driver's side, officials said. All four occupants of the car were taken to the hospital. The driver and front passenger received moderate injuries and both backseat passengers died.
They were identified as An-Janne Lindsey, 11, and Kajenne Lindsey, 18, both of Monroe. Police did not indicate whether the two victims are related.
Officials said Kaleb Reeves took a breathalyzer test that showed no impairment. A toxicology sample was also taken from the driver of the other car, though officials said impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash.
About two months after Kevin Reeves was named State Police superintendent back in March 2017, the Louisiana legislature carved out an exception in the state's nepotism law to allow his son, who had recently graduated from training academy, to remain on the force. Before that legislation was passed, state law prohibited an immediate relative of an agency head from working for the same agency — unless the family member had already been employed there for at least a year before the appointment.
The new legislation shrunk that grace period to four months but limited the exception to State Police, not other agencies. Kaleb Reeves had started training to become a trooper several months before his father was promoted, though he had applied to join the force about two years earlier.
There was no indication when he applied that Kevin Reeves would later become his boss, a change that occurred after Col. Mike Edmonson abruptly stepped down amid allegations he was misusing public funds and abusing his power.