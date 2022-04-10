Crystal Knox opened a business on a block near her old home in Scotlandville to give back.
A small shop tucked between a liquor store and a barber, Knox Royal Kreations offers racks of new and used designer T-shirts, sweaters, basketball jerseys and shoes at marked-down prices.
Knox opened the store last summer, hoping to breathe some life back to a neighborhood whose economy struggles from decades of disinvestment. For years, she had trouble sticking with a series of corporate jobs, she said. Starting her own business felt more like her thing.
But recent outbursts of gun violence make her question that dream.
In mid-March, 22-year-old JoVonte' Barber was killed in what police described as a random carjacking at a Southern University off-campus apartment complex, a few blocks south of Knox’s business. A week later, 17-year-old Markeith Franklin was shot dead across the road from the store.
Knox worries the violence scares customers away.
“I do believe it has affected business,” she said, “because nobody wants to intentionally put themselves in harm’s way.”
As Baton Rouge tries to quell a two-year surge in gun violence, some community leaders say cases like Knox’s illustrate a vicious cycle: Poverty begets crime, which in turn depresses economic activity.
“It impacts customers coming to your area, it impacts your ability to hire employees,” said Dianna Payton, CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge YWCA, a nonprofit that works to grow economic opportunity for women living in poverty in the city-parish.
Many of those businesses already face certain barriers.
“Often you’re located in a community that already has some hardships when it comes to building a customer base,” Payton said.
In the five decades since Interstate 10 was built, lifting traffic above once-bustling Scotland Avenue, Scotlandville’s economy has struggled to right itself, said Chauna Banks, the neighborhood’s representative on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
“When I-10 was built, they were able to drop down over our economic belt, and it killed that area, with no reciprocity,” she said.
Some recent pockets of investment helped the community rebound: The Greenwood Community Park brought swaths of green space nearby. The Baton Rouge Airport brought jobs. And Southern University lends a sense of pride to the community, Banks said. Clinics and grocery stores have cropped up, too.
A result of those shifts, Banks says, are improving crime rates. Overall crime — not just homicides, but things like petty thefts, for example — has gone down in Scotlandville over the past several years, she said.
But since 2020, a period of record gun violence in Baton Rouge has left few corners of the city-parish untouched — something illustrated by the two shootings that have left Knox worried about her customer base.
When criminals strike their businesses or in their communities, small business owners in poor areas often have the most to lose, said Jasiri Basel. He owns a barbecue restaurant on Dallas Avenue and directs the CEOMind foundation, another local nonprofit.
“If it’s a smaller organization, a smaller company, crime is going to have a bigger impact,” he said. “Even from a standpoint of, if you carry a lot of cash, worrying that somebody will come rob the store.”
“And what if,” he added, “you want to recruit people to come work at your business? Some of the factors that go into that include quality of life — crime, education, all of those things.”
Solving those challenges poses a two-sided dilemma, local leaders say. For businesses to thrive, crime needs to abate; but investments are necessary to address the root causes of poverty that begets crime, Payton said.
“If you do not put the investments in, then you can’t reduce the crime. So you have to make the investment in order to even begin to address it,” she said.
That was Knox’s idea.
When she decided to open her store, she never doubted she would set up shop in her old neighborhood.
“I came here” she said, “because it’s overlooked.”