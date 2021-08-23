Party bikes are coming to downtown Baton Rouge.
Two couples are set to open a local Pedal Pub franchise in the Capital City this fall, offering boozy bike tours throughout the downtown area.
The Minnesota-based company's expansion into Louisiana hinges on the Metro Council adopting amendments Wednesday that would add commercial pedal carriage operations into the city-parish's Code of Ordinances.
"To get things started, we'll be running tours on the weekends no later than the end of September," said co-owner Chandra Piert. "And we're looking to expand. We're already in conversation about getting routes around LSU and Southern University and really capitalize on Game Day opportunities."
Party bikes are essentially pedal-assisted caravans that can hold a minimum of four people and up to 17, depending on whether a driver is piloting the ride. Pedal Pub has more than 50 franchises throughout cities in the country.
Routes are determined based on low traffic impact, parking availability, bar and restaurant partnerships, low-grade incline and points of interest.
Piert said the Baton Rouge franchise will open up with two party bikes if the Metro Council adopts the ordinance changes. They'll have a brick and mortar storefront downtown as well, where the party bikes can be rented.
Piert and her husband, both from Lake Charles, got the idea to start their own franchise after riding one themselves during a visit to Houston last year.
"We thought it was such a unique concept," she said.
After doing some research and partnering with Karl and Ashley Thomas, Baton Rouge natives, they settled on opening one in Baton Rouge. They think the city would have the best demographics to support the endeavor, with both universities and the downtown landscape.
The proposed ordinance amendments Metro Council will consider this week set rules for permitting, inspection and operating fees, as well as guidelines around how and when alcohol can be served on the party bikes.
Gabriel Vicknair, interim executive director of the Downtown Development District, expects the party bikes to add another interesting and new way for visitors to explore the downtown area. He also said his office is working with the owners on routes and operating times to address concerns around safety, traffic and noise levels.
"This could potential be a new way to bring business to restaurants and bars," he said. "But we want to put the routes on corridors that see the minimal amount of traffic on the weekends and that are away from residential areas."
"The last thing we want are people partying and getting loud and disturbing our residential areas," he added.