The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $1 billion spending plan for next year that one councilman had hoped would better address the nearly $600 million the city-parish owes in accrued liability payments to the employee retirement system.

Councilman Dwight Hudson was the only one of the nine council members who attended Tuesday's special meeting to make any comments about Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's budget for 2020, which increased slightly over the previous year due to dedicated taxes for large-scale capital improvement projects.

But Hudson noted that while the budget has increased, the city-parish isn't getting the money it needs to fund more important aspects of government, like addressing the employee retirement system situation.

"I want to see us continue to work on that," Hudson said, "(but) I want to thank the staff for all their hard work on this. I got a much better understanding this year of what we're doing. And the implications St. George could have on the budget."

Broome didn't factor in any contingencies into the 2020 budget to address the proposed incorporation of the city of St. George, which voters approved in October.

Broome's administration has claimed St. George's incorporation could eventually lead to hundreds of layoffs and sharp cuts to city-parish services.

The city's incorporation in the southeast corner of the parish is currently stalled in litigation spearheaded by Broome.

As for what's ahead in 2020, there will be 8.45% more in spending, or $78.2 million, compared to the current year. That increased spending is largely attributed to the rollout of Broome's voter-approved $1 billion MovEBR roads improvement plan and the start up in operations of the Bridge Center for Hope, which is set to open in the early part of next year.

Funds were also allocated for training academies for both the police and fire departments, equipment upgrades for crime prevention, and drainage improvements and flood-control projects.

The city-parish's general fund, however, will experience a $4.8 million reduction in spending next year, which Broome previously attributed to the decision to not to fill some 150 positions and to the implementation of other cost-cutting measures recommended to Broome's office in a independent efficiency study earlier this year.

"I applaud those efforts but I think we have to continue to look at big structural changes we need to do to handle our retirement issue," Hudson said. "It's a long-term issue that's easy to ignore for the short term."

Councilmen Chandler Loupe, Trae Welch and Scott Wilson did not attend Tuesday's meeting.