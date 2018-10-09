Hurricane Michael is now a major hurricane with life-threatening storm surge , according to a press release from the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority.
The hurricane will likely become a category 3 hurricane and reach the northern Gulf Tuesday night and Wednesday according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds are expected to lead to high tides tonight along east and southeast facing shores of Louisiana and Mississippi.
In anticipation of the high tides, floodgates around the Lakefront Arena will be closed starting at 7 p.m. tonight. Floodgates around Lake Pontchartrain, the Inner Harbor Navigational Canal, the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and St. Bernard Parish are closed.
Roughly 1 to 3 feet of coastal flooding above ground level could occur in Mississippi and Louisiana.