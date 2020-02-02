Who can we contact about getting trapped in the downtown parking garage at the Galvez Building, (5th Street at North Street), which is associated with the Farmers Market and state agencies? Twice I've been trapped in the garage. The first time, we saw a security guard, who had a pass card that opened the gate. The second time I had pressed the green button at the North Street gate, but, no parking ticket came out. I parked inside only to discover that the market was closed. I saw a state worker attempting to leave and asked to borrow his card to get out, but the card did not work. He said "no problem, this happens sometimes, just follow me." Which I did as he drove his pickup truck over the 9-inch concrete barrier near the entrance. I have a mobility impaired parking pass, and need to park close to the market, but really do not want to get stuck in that garage again.
"The Galvez garage hours are posted at every corner and on either side of each entrance," says Jacques Berry, director of policy and communication for the state Division of Administration, which oversees state buildings.
"After hours assistance is provided by the Office of State Buildings and Department of Public Safety Police, and both phone numbers are displayed on the four corner signs. Public parking is free on Saturdays so drivers don’t have to take tickets at the gate. The Office of State Buildings will evaluate the gate mechanisms to make sure everything is working properly."
Aargh — Those traffic cones!
There have been street barriers and cones shutting down one lane of Jones Creek Road near Harrell's Ferry Road for over six months. How much longer are these barriers going to be in place impeding traffic?
Ingolf Partenheimer, the city-parish's chief traffic engineer, says, "The one-lane closure on Jones Creek is in place to temporarily help residents and school traffic get out onto Jones Creek due to the bridge being replaced on Woodland Ridge. Construction on the bridge is anticipated to end by the end of February."