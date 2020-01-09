When Beth Shalom Synagogue in Baton Rouge commemorates its 75th anniversary this weekend, they will also welcome a special guest who believes the celebration concerns a bright future for the congregation as much as a storied past.
Rabbi Rick Jacobs, who is the president of the Union for Reform Judaism in North America, will join the congregation as they recognize the accomplishments of previous decades.
He plans to give a sermon Friday evening that touches on trends he sees in Reform Jewish life, which is a branch of the Jewish faith that he says is always evolving to welcome new voices.
“For a small reform synagogue in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, I can see wonderful, wonderful things on the horizon,” Jacob said. “Because of the depth of leadership, the glue that holds the congregation together, a sense of inclusion that all are welcome, a place where learning and prayer matter – where people matter.”
Jacobs said that for a congregation like Beth Shalom, which was founded around World War II, it is important to consider how a changing world and country inform how people of faith should live out their beliefs in the 21st century. From embracing diversity in the community to championing social justice, Reform Jewish life is about solidarity and standing up for all vulnerable peoples, Jacobs explained.
“Social justice is a fundamental part of what it means to be Jewish, going back to the time of the Bible to today,” Jacobs said. “How do we stand up for values, sometimes values that are endangered in our communities? How do we stand up for other people that are marginalized or vulnerable?”
On Jacobs’ mind, too, is the current state of anti-Semitic aggression and how to respond to such hate. While the country has recently awakened to a tide of anti-Semitic violence in the wake of recent attacks against Jewish people in New York City area, Jacobs said anti-Semitism has been on the rise in the last two years.
Jacobs added that while it is a “vulnerable time” to be Jewish, it is also a vulnerable time to be a member of the African American community or the LGBTQ community.
“What we are loudly saying is we want to stand up, absolutely, for the safety and well-being of our people, and we see that as very integral to standing up for other communities that are targeted and have experienced violence and hate,” Jacobs said. “Hate kills, and hate is not isolated in one of our communities.”
Despite the surge in anti-Semitic aggression, Jacobs is inspired by the solidarity of other faiths standing beside the Jewish community during this difficult time.
“Now we don’t stand alone, and we feel the solidarity of the local faith communities,” Jacobs said. “And to be truthful, when those communities are experiencing violence or hate, we show up and do so because of our deep interconnectedness.”
Jacobs feels many people yearn for a community that gives their lives depth and purpose, and he believes that is what the Reform Jewish faith represents. Finding a way to integrate prayer, study and social action, he said, is integral to what it means to be a person of faith today.
Part of the inclusivity of the Reform Jewish faith is welcoming those who have grown up in “some other part of the religious landscape” and are searching for a different path.
“The tent of Jewish life needs to grow wider and needs to include more people,” Jacobs said. “People are yearning for a spiritual dimension to their lives.”
By “building bridges of understanding,” Jacobs hopes that people of faith will work to “make the community good.” And while Beth Shalom may be one congregation out of many, Jacob said there is a great deal of promise and possibility in the congregation to make positive changes in their community and the larger world.
“This is a beacon,” he said. “It is a small and mighty congregation, and I think that’s inspiring in today’s world.”
*
Festivities at Beth Shalom Synagogue will begin Friday evening with musical services at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a Shabbat dinner. The wider public, along with the congregation, is invited, though they request interested people RSVP on their website. Saturday there will be a Torah study, a Kiddush luncheon, a community-wide mosaic art project and an evening cocktail reception. Sunday, synagogue families are invited to participate in a rock-painting project for the synagogue.
Another weekend-long celebration for the 75th anniversary will be held in August.