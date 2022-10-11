A three-year-old injection molding plant in Geismar would pay $2,500 and face more severe tax penalties in the future under sanctions that Ascension Parish officials have recommended because the company narrowly missed job and payroll targets in its state tax incentive deal.
The recommended compromise penalty would save the company, Mauser USA, and its landlord, Talon Industrial, up to $131,073 combined that they could have had to pay back additionally to parish government had local officials pursued the stiffest sanctions.
In 2017, Mauser USA and Talon got an estimated $1 million tax break over eight years to build a new $11.5 million plant off La. 30.
Under the deal, the companies promised 28 jobs and a Mauser payroll of about $1.5 million per year to make tens of thousands of plastic industrial totes re-enforced with exterior metal cages each year.
The 275-gallon white totes are blown from plastic pellets made by large petrochemical facilities and are sold to two primary customers in Geismar and outside the region, company officials said.
But, due to COVID-19, chronic power outages and an equipment failure that cut production and workers' hours, Mauser missed the payroll and jobs figures in its first three years of operation between 2018 and 2020.
Under new input Gov. John Edwards has granted local governments since around Oct. 2021, local officials have a say in whether and how the state should penalize companies that fall short of the terms in industrial exemptions of local property tax revenue.
The decision from the Ascension Parish Council in a special meeting Monday comes right before a state deadline to respond and in the final year of Mauser's and Talon's first five years of exemptions. An additional three-year extension is pending.
The state Board of Commerce and Industry is expected to have a final say on any exemption penalties for Mauser and Talon in December.
The council had the ability to recommend completely undoing the exemption for the years Mauser didn't perform, but the company came close to the performance benchmarks, including in a tough economic environment of 2020, missing its jobs targets by two to five each year and the payroll numbers by 15% to 20%.
In recent meetings, no members wanted to completely claw back parish government's share of the exemption for the three years: worth $96,707 to Mauser and another $38,866 to Talon Industrial, which owns the building, assessor's figures show.
The amount that parish officials were considering was only about a quarter of Mauser's and Talon's total exempted tax bill for 2018 to 2020.
School board officials already waived any penalty for their share of the bill, nearly $320,000 combined. The sheriff is pending.
Statewide, local jurisdictions have varied in their recommendations to the state, from waiving penalties to deferring to the state commerce board. Some never even got a response submitted in time.
In Ascension, Councilmen Joel Robert and Aaron Lawler wanted tax exemption cuts for each year to be proportional, or roughly so, to the percentage that Mauser underperformed on payroll.
Others like Councilman Chase Melancon argued for no penalty at all, as the parish's economic development arm had recommended, but also wanted a warning that proportional cuts would come if Mauser missed payroll targets again.
In two meetings Thursday and Monday, Lawler aired his concern that the council's decision could set a precedent over much larger exemptions for other companies. Ascension had seen a series of tax exemptions while the parish industrial sector grew in the late 2010s but then suffered in some areas during the pandemic.
"We may have companies that come up down the road that the penalty would be hundreds of thousands of dollars that would be forgiven and it would be really hard to say, 'Well, we forgave this one, but we're not gong to forgive y'all,'" Lawler said.
When asked by Lawler, Kate MacArthur, head of the Ascension Economic Development Corporation, said she couldn't say if more companies didn't live up to their industrial exemptions from the late 2010s and were headed to the council. She said state officials are also behind on their compliance review of exemption deals.
MacArthur argued, however, that each exemption contract is individual, so the council has the discretion to treat each one in a way that isn't bound by prior votes.
"So you wouldn't necessarily have to be consistent in a way that every single one had the same penalty," she told Lawler in a Monday special meeting. "It's just saying that every contract is always different."
The council had already recommended on Thursday to waive any penalty for Sugarfield Spirits LLC and Sugarfield Properties LLC, which had met job marks but were one day late on required tax incentive report to the state.
For Talon and Mauser, the council settled on a $2,500 penalty for one year and a warning of future proportional cuts in exemptions if the company continued to miss job targets.
The recommendation was adopted without opposition. Councilmen Dempsey Lambert, Michael Mason, Corey Orgeron and Alvin "Coach" Thomas Jr. were absent.
Mauser has about 36 employees and, according to parish officials, prospects for increased production.
Darrell Hunter, plant manager, said he couldn't say if the company had met job marks in 2021. Though he had his own views, he said, he would go with the council's conclusion.
"I can't complain," he said.
Mauser and Talon had the first agreement that Ascension officials crafted through the new input Gov. Edwards authorized for local governments.
The exemption deal was approved under the initial version of Edwards' tax program changes in 2017, offering a 100% exemption for five years, with an option to renew at 80% for three more years.