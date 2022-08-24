The temporary, flood-fighting regulations for developers in East Baton Rouge Parish that have been in effect for nearly a year will now be extended a further six months in order to give the city-parish more time to craft permanent regulations.
The Metro Council last year approved stricter flood protection rules, after more than 1,000 homes flooded in the southeastern part of the parish following a heavy rainfall. The temporary rules are set to expire Sept. 18, and the council voted unanimously on Wednesday to extend them another half-year while work continues on permanent rules in the Unified Development Code ahead of their review by the public and council.
"Six months is what I felt … was adequate for this process to play out, for these policy proposals to be vetted by the public and to give some runway to the development community and other stakeholders to understand those changes and to adjust to those changes," said Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, who authored the extension and the original moratorium.
The rules require developers to ensure their property can withstand a 100-year storm — that is, a major storm with a 1% chance of happening in a given year. Previously, developments had to be designed to withstand a 25-year storm.
Builders working in floodplains have to limit how much water flows from a property to no more than 90% of what flowed before the development. Alternatively, they can include stormwater detention systems that can hold enough water for a 100-year-storm.
The legislation, co-sponsored by Councilman Rowdy Gaudet and four other members, extends the sunset of the temporary regulations or until the council adopts amendments to the development code that are “greater than or equal to” to the temporary rules, according to the legislation.
A draft of the amendments to the development code is currently circulating among developer and homeowner groups, who are giving their feedback before it is presented to the public.
The amendments should be before the council “in a matter of months,” city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said.
While he voted in favor of the legislation, Councilman Aaron Moak voiced frustration with the delay in bringing the changes to the development code before the council.
"We were told it would be one year, now we're asking for another six months," Moak said. "Somebody needs to figure out exactly when this is going to come to fruition."
The city-parish hired engineering firm HNTB in 2017, following the 2016 floods, to study local hydrology and to develop a stormwater master plan. That plan will be used to prioritize infrastructure improvements and guide amendments to the Unified Development Code.
"Technically, we've done everything we need to do and we've come up with our regulations," HNTB Project Manager Melissa Kennedy said.
The team is still working with developers and homeowner groups before presenting the legislation to the public, which is delaying the process, Kennedy said.
The legislation will include limitations on development in the floodplain, updates to rainfall depths so drainage designs accurately account for future storms, and stronger flood mitigation for developers building in the parish, Kennedy said last spring.
Climate change, development in the floodplain and urbanization of the parish are to blame for repeated flooding in the parish, and the ordinances are aimed at addressing each issue, Kennedy said.
The team behind the stormwater master plan will hold a public meeting on Aug. 30 at the Main Library, where further details on the plan’s recommendations will be presented.