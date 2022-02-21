From left behind, attorney Dedrick Moore, Dep. Chief Myron Daniels, and Dep. Chief Neal Noel watch as BRPD Chief Murphy Paul, at lectern, speaks during a press conference to announce an update about the narcotics division Monday May 17, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. This is their first press conference addressing the ongoing corruption probe, which started in December and has resulted in two officers being arrested and four narc supervisors transferred into uniform patrol.