Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul is fighting multiple legal battles with officers in his department, at a growing cost to taxpayers.
The budget for the chief’s legal costs had already grown from $78,000 several years ago to $150,000 entering 2021. Now, Paul says his lawyers are owed another $80,000 in fees tied to the discipline process, which would bring the chief’s total legal bills for last year to $230,000 – almost triple what they were at the start of his administration.
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has twice pushed back votes to approve the $80,000 increase, with some council members questioning whether these disciplinary fights should be handled differently.
Paul was appointed chief in the wake of widespread protests over the 2016 police shooting of Alton Sterling, which spurred many in Baton Rouge — including Paul’s boss, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome — to call for police reforms in the city. Paul and his defenders have argued the rising legal costs are a result of a small number of officers who are resisting those reforms, a view shared by some local leaders.
“I, for one, am not that concerned about how the chief is disciplining the officers unless they’re saying something is going to be egregiously unfair,” metro councilman Lamont Cole said in the panel’s January 26 meeting.
But his critics say the chief weaponizes the department’s internal discipline process to go after officers who disagree with him. And others are worried about the steadily increasing cost to taxpayers.
“When I heard about this request for a $230,000 budget for the police chief’s attorneys, I was pretty upset,” John Smith, the Baton Rouge Fire Department’s representative on the city’s Municipal Civil Service Board, told the Metro Council in January.
Marathon battles over discipline
One sign of the conflict between Paul and some officers is the increasingly dysfunctional hearings of the Civil Service Board, which is responsible for considering appeals of the discipline Paul hands out. Board meetings have lasted longer and been more vitriolic than under past administrations.
At one meeting last April, the board spent 14 hours hearing arguments about whether the then-vice president of the police union had been unfairly fired for doing a media interview about the high homicide rate that included implied criticism of the chief. He was ultimately reinstated by the board.
A few months later came a 13-hour hearing when Sgt. John Dauthier — an officer with whom Paul has frequently clashed — got his rank restored after a demotion to corporal. Paul claimed Dauthier had violated policies, including use of force, during an incident where officers came to the wrong house while searching for a suspect and encountered an angry resident.
The marathon sessions drove the civil service board’s own attorney, Floyd Falcon, to quit last August when his requests for more money to cover additional hours for the lengthy hearings were denied. And the board chairman and BRPD representative, Robb Moruzzi, quit in January, saying he was tired and urging board members "not to allow their personal biases to affect common-sense decisions."
Dauthier has said he plans to run for Moruzzi’s seat. He declined to comment for this story.
Legal battles on multiple fronts
Fights before the civil service board have also recently spilled out into courtrooms.
Dauthier, who used to work in the BRPD internal affairs division investigating his fellow officers, has claimed in letters to the civil service board that Paul’s administration has a "blatantly partial doctrine for enforcing policies of the BRPD." The board has been talking since April about whether it can investigate Paul based on Dauthier’s allegations.
But Paul sued in late January to stop the investigation, and a judge granted a temporary restraining order on Feb. 2 blocking the probe. A Feb. 11 hearing was postponed until March. A lawyer representing Paul in that suit, James Raines, who is contracted through the parish attorney’s office, did not return requests for comment for this story.
Meanwhile, Dauthier and Paul are also fighting in court over disciplinary records.
Dauthier sued the department in 2019 to get internal affairs documents from investigations into several incidents, including an excessive force investigation and a probe into an officer’s conduct during a traffic stop.
BRPD turned over the arguments, but redacted information like dates, names and locations. Dauthier has argued those redactions violated public records laws, and a judge ruled in his favor last year. But the department appealed, and the case is still tied up in the courts.
Cost to taxpayers
These legal and disciplinary battles come with a price tag: In early 2021, Metro Council agreed to Paul’s request to raise the cap on his legal fees from $78,000 to $130,000 a year. Later that year, it bumped the cap to $150,000, where it remains. But Paul says his lawyers have done another $80,000 in work on top of that — most of which piled up at the end of the year, Raines told the metro council in January — and he’s asking the council to raise the cap again so they can be paid.
Members of the civil service board and the council alike have expressed concern about another raise.
At the Jan. 26 Metro Council meeting, Smith, the civil service board member, questioned why the council would increase those legal fees when it rejected a $9,600 increase for Falcon, the board’s attorney. Smith said Falcon quit because he wouldn’t be paid for the extra hours, leaving the board unable to hear cases for a time. The board has since hired a new lawyer, Joshua Dara.
But Cole, the Council Pro Tem, says the increases aren’t Paul’s fault. He argues the costs are going up because officers are filing more formal complaints over “extremely minor issues.”
Still, some council members are asking questions. In the same meeting, which stretched to nearly four hours, some said they would need to see an itemized breakdown of how the extra $80,000 had been spent before voting on whether to hand it over, and tabled a vote.
“I think we can do it for cheaper in-house,” District 9 councilman Dwight Hudson said in the meeting.
Metro Council postponed a vote on the increase again at its meeting two weeks ago — this time without discussion. Now, council members are poised for a third time to vote on whether to pay the fees at the upcoming meeting on Wednesday.