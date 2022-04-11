Bill Deville, the CEO of Baton Rouge's bus system, was stripped of his title and duties Monday by the agency's oversight board following a series of controversies within the agency.
Dwana Williams, the agency's chief operating officer, was named the interim CEO of the Capital Area Transit System by the agency's Board of Commissioners. She'll serve in that role indefinitely while the board searches for a permanent replacement.
The board entered the meeting intending to terminate Deville's contract, effectively firing him from the agency. That plan was derailed when Metro Council Pro Tem LaMont Cole spoke before the board as a private citizen to warn the board against firing Deville because it would likely not be for cause.
Following some deliberation, the board settled on simply stripping him of his title and duties but allowing him to remain an employee of the agency.
Deville has served as the CEO since the spring of 2016. He marked his sixth anniversary as head of the bus system Sunday.
While CATS has seen improvements in bus service during that time, a steady stream of controversies marred much of his tenure.
"We've had too many ... unforced errors, lapses in management and judgement and those have played out in the news, and I think most of the things that have played out in the news have been preventable," board member Patrick Downs said. "I think we owe it to the taxpayers and the riders to do a better job managing the system.”
The board called the special meeting following weeks of turmoil at the agency after a positive drug test of the system's comptroller for methamphetamine leaked to the public.
CATS is battling a federal lawsuit from its labor union, which accuses Deville of “union busting” by punishing employees who had spoken out about what they called “corrupt business practices” and unsafe pandemic work conditions. The lawsuit came after the transit agency spent $50,000 investigating several union officers for allegedly disseminating a co-worker's sex tape.
The system also struggled with reliability in recent years, including a surge in route cancellations throughout most of 2021 that left some riders stranded at bus stops.
Deville's greatest success came in November when the agency successfully lobbied voters in Baton Rouge and Baker to renew the 10-year property tax that makes up more than half of the agency's operating budget.