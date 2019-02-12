The East Baton Rouge Parish assessor has hired a credit firm to "scrub" public records to ensure that individuals who qualify for lower taxes through a homestead exemption aren't claiming more than their share.

Assessor Brian Wilson told members of the parish Republican Party over lunch Tuesday that the audits will begin in the next month or two, after Ascension and Livingston parish leaders announced similar plans late last year to review homestead exemptions on residential property. Wilson hired the credit firm TransUnion to do the work for $80,000.

Livingston about to find out if it's missing $1M annually because of its own residents The Livingston Parish assessor is planning to comb through tax rolls next year in search of people illegally claiming multiple homestead exemp…

A homestead exemption relieves property owners from paying taxes on the first $75,000 of their house's value, but everyone may claim only one such exemption and it must be on their primary residence. Some, like disabled veterans, may receive additional assistance.

Wilson performed some back-of-the-envelope math to calculate what might the parish might be missing out on. East Baton Rouge has a bit more than 100,000 residential lots, and the firm he's hired usually finds about 1 percent to 2 percent have inappropriate homestead exemptions. If they uncover 2,000 in East Baton Rouge, that could represent $1.7 million in annual uncollected taxes, depending on what part of the parish they're located, Wilson said.

Schools, municipalities, the sheriff and others collect more than half a billion dollars in parish property taxes every year, so the additional revenue won't be a major boon, but Wilson said it's an important measure to make sure everyone is pitching in their fair — and legal — share.

East Baton Rouge may even wind up reaping more than TransUnion is used to. Suburban parishes have found far higher numbers of people claiming multiple exemptions.

A sample of 600 homes in Livingston found that 3.2 percent had bad exemptions; another in Ascension discovered about 8 percent, assessors there said.

Livingston's number appears to be bearing out as the full review proceeds, assessor Jeff Taylor said Tuesday. He expects to begin sending out letters next month informing property owners with bogus exemptions they may owe back taxes. He's preparing to collect for 2017 and 2018 and make the changes for this year's rolls.

Ascension residents will have 10 days to respond when they receive letters from Mert Smiley's office sometime in the next month or two, the assessor said.

Wilson hasn't met with his contractors yet but said the work won't take long. The findings will certainly be ready in time for the 2019 tax rolls, he continued. That means the updated exemption list will also be in place by 2020 when each parish will reassess the value of its property.

New program promises to root out duplicate homestead exemption claims in Ascension GONZALES — People illegally claiming a $75,000 property tax exemption not only on a home in Ascension Parish but also on a home outside the pa…

That year, Ascension also plans to perform another parish flyover. Last time one was performed back in 2016 or early 2017, it helped the parish track down 3,000 instances of people taking multiple exemptions — not to mention that 19 percent of all property wasn't on the rolls at all, Smiley said.

The three assessors said a property may have a bad exemption simply because the owner died without a legal succession, and his or her heirs took over the house and began renting it without realizing there was anything wrong. Those may wind up being the majority of the cases, but they still have to be corrected, Wilson said.

Also, credit reports might flag a property incorrectly, like if a person is living in a nursing home he or she is still entitled to a homestead exemption, Taylor said.

However, he's still heard of cases like the couple who puts a rental property in the wife's maiden name and shuffles billing addresses around to try to qualify for an undeserved exemption. Taylor said he's not interested in who's skirting the rules willfully versus negligently, he just wants everyone to pay their due.

"They don't give me leeway in the legislation," he said.

"Ignorance of the law is no defense."