Crews were called to a home off Sherwood Forest early Tuesday morning in response to a chimney fire.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the 11500 block of Glenhaven Drive around 5:45 a.m. and found fire coming from the chimney.
Officials say the homeowners had lit a fire in the fireplace Monday night during unseasonably cold temperatures.
Crews were able to contain the fire in the attic before it could spread to the rest of the house, authorities said. The home did sustain heavy water damage.
No injuries were reported.
Baton Rouge and surrounding areas remain under a freeze warning until 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
