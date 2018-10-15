BAYOU L’OURSE — Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Morgan City man Monday accused of calling in a bomb threat at the business where he worked.
Sheriff Leland Falcon said Alan P. Sylvester, 33, was on the scene Monday for the evacuation of the business on La. 662 in Bayou L'Ourse after the bomb threat was made, a statement says.
The threat also required an extensive law enforcement response to the area in the southwest corner of the parish, deputies said.
Sheriff's detectives later determined that Sylvester was the person who made the bomb threat. Later questioned, Sylvester admitted he called in the threat, deputies said.
Sylvester, 246 Robin St., Morgan City, was booked into Assumption Parish Detention Center on counts of terrorizing and communication of false information of a planned arson, deputies said.
He was awaiting the setting of bail Monday, deputies said.