Officials say an unattended pot on the stove was the cause of a fire that completely destroyed the home of a Baton Rouge family.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Osborne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
When firefighters arrived, flames had already ripped through the home, officials said. The blaze was contained within 30 minutes.
Investigators say the fire was caused by an unattended pot left on the stove in the kitchen.
The residents, a Baton Rouge family of 10, were all able to escape without any injuries.
Red Cross was called to assist the family.