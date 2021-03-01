East Baton Rouge Parish is organizing a new working group to look at a possible ordinance setting regulations for the short-term rental industry, according to East Baton Rouge Planning Director Ryan Holcomb.

Talks surrounding how to govern short-term rentals, more commonly known as Airbnbs, could resume this month. They pretty much stalled over the past year due to the pandemic.

"We haven't called a meeting yet (and) don't have a whole lot going on," Holcomb said Monday. "COVID hit and put everything on hold. But we're trying to reconvene a working group some time later this month."

That "working group" will consist of seven representatives.

Per a resolution passed by the Metro Council in late 2019, one representative from the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations and the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors will have seats at the table of these upcoming discussions, as well as appointees representing the interests of the historic downtown neighborhoods, a short term rental host with multiple local listings, the attorney for Airbnb, the Baton Rouge Lodging Association and Louisiana Bed and Breakfast Association.

The push for regulations has mostly been rooted within the historic Spanish Town neighborhood, where residents have complained entire homes were being flipped into short term rentals, encroaching upon the community's character, parking and attracting unruly guests.

Similar issues were reported in the Garden District and Beauregard Town, two other historic neighborhoods in the city.

Mary Jane Marcantel, chair of the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association, confirmed Monday that she's serving as the representative for the historic neighborhoods after the other two representatives were removed with the group's downsizing.

Marcantel said she's a little concerned that Holcomb and the current president of the GBRCA reduced the number of people in the working group, especially since it leans more toward representatives from the hotel and motel industry who all have a financial stake in the topic.

"I'm not sure why they did that," she said. "I'll have to take it to the presidents of the other neighborhoods to see what their issues are. I know what Spanish Town's position is. We don't support people turning vacant homes into short-term rentals with no on-site management."

In 2019, the city of New Orleans adopted regulations requiring owners to live on-site of any short-term rental properties rented to tourists. Their guidelines were borne out of the same concerns for neighborhood preservation and to curtail the number of affordable homes that were being transformed into high-price, high-end short-term rentals.

The outcry in Spanish Town led to the resolution seeking to address regulations of some sort for the city-parish. But in addition to the coronavirus pandemic, Holcomb said leadership changes within the city-parish's Planning Department and the GBRCA also slowed things down toward in the pursuit of guidelines.

"There wasn't much done at all. A larger group just kind of met and discussed short-term rentals in general and everyone's understanding of the issues concerning them," he said.

Holcomb said the group will take a holistic approach to what proposed regulations since there are short rental listings happening throughout the city-parish and not just the downtown-adjacent neighborhoods.

And he described the process as being "collaborative" and "transparent."

"We will circulate draft documents for public comments and post them on our website for public review," he said. "We're really just in the early stages of this. We're so far from there right now."