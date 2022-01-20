A Metairie man led state troopers on a chase going the wrong way on I-10 in Ascension Parish on Wednesday night, then crashed into a patrol unit, State Police said.
A breath-test after the driver's arrest found his blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit to drive, troopers said in a statement posted on Facebook Thursday.
Steven O'Neill, 33, had been spotted sometime after 11 p.m. Wednesday driving his 2011 Subaru Outback against oncoming traffic in I-10 westbound near the Bluff Road overpass, troopers said.
Troopers tried to stop O'Neill, but he kept driving, nearly hitting several vehicles head-on in westbound traffic on the busy highway.
Troopers said they tried what's known as a "rolling roadblock" on the Subaru to halt O-Neill and he later hit a State Police patrol unit.
In the rolling roadblock maneuver, troopers driving along a vehicle try to box it in with their patrol units, said Taylor Scrantz, a State Police spokesman.
After hitting the police vehicle, O'Neill's Subaru went into the I-10 median and came to a stop around 11:30 p.m. Troopers' photograph of the scene afterward appears to show O'Neill's Subaru somewhere a near the I-10 Prairieville exit at La. 73.
He was arrested there, police said. O'Neill was later given the breath test.
The legal limit at or above which someone is considered too intoxicated to drive is a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent.
O'Neill has been booked into Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on counts of DWI, driving on divided highways, reckless operation, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, troopers said.
He remained in the parish jail mid-morning Thursday awaiting the setting of bail, online jail records show.